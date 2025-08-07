Teledyne Geophysical Instruments Releases eXtreamer

Developed in collaboration with Geometrics, Inc., eXtreamer provides a flexible system with industry-leading specifications that can meet current and future UHR requirements. This adaptable system excels in challenging deployments, including large-scale configurations and compact winch systems. Its robustness and flexibility ensure more survey time and less downtime, easy and quick relocation to new projects, and the ability to expand the system without having to replace it. As the energy exploration landscape changes, the demand for streamers that can accommodate multiple surveys in quick succession is increasing.

Teledyne Geophysical Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, has announced the introduction of eXtreamer, a small form factor streamer engineered for high-resolution marine seismic surveys.

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have signed a binding merger agreement to create a leading energy services company under the name of Saipem7…

R.M. Young Company has announced that the ResponseONE-PRO all-in-one weather station is now shipping. After a limited release last year…

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), under the National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST)…

Scientists diving to astounding depths in two oceanic trenches in the northwest Pacific have discovered thriving communities…

The catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible that killed five people in 2023 could have been prevented, a U.S. Coast…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.