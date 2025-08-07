Teledyne Geophysical Instruments Releases eXtreamer
Teledyne Geophysical Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, has announced the introduction of eXtreamer, a small form factor streamer engineered for high-resolution marine seismic surveys.
Developed in collaboration with Geometrics, Inc., eXtreamer provides a flexible system with industry-leading specifications that can meet current and future UHR requirements. This adaptable system excels in challenging deployments, including large-scale configurations and compact winch systems. Its robustness and flexibility ensure more survey time and less downtime, easy and quick relocation to new projects, and the ability to expand the system without having to replace it. As the energy exploration landscape changes, the demand for streamers that can accommodate multiple surveys in quick succession is increasing.