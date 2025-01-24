 
January 24, 2025

Teledyne Marine Integrates Biofouling Protection Coatings for Sonars

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to announced the integration of ClearSignal, a leading biofouling protection coating, into its SeaBat and BlueView sonar equipment.

This enhancement is an addition for customers who want durable, low-maintenance marine instrumentation.

ClearSignal is a nonstick, inert, and nontoxic coating specially developed to combat the biofouling of marine instruments. The coating reduces the amount of biofouling material that settles on the sonar systems, reducing maintenance costs while providing long-term operating reliability.
The ClearSignal coating is offered as an add-on to our products reducing maintenance downtime, and extended transducer life.

