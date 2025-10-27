 
October 27, 2025

Teledyne Marine Vehicles Expands Direct-to-Customer Service, Support in the United Kingdom

© Teledyne Marine Vehicles

© Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles has announced a major expansion of its direct-to-customer service capabilities in the United Kingdom, reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class support to its regional customer base.

As part of this strategic investment, Teledyne has opened new repair facilities in Fareham, co-located with Teledyne Raymarine, augmenting the existing Slocum glider facility in Southampton at the prestigious National Oceanographic Center. The Fareham facility will support Teledyne’s full range of unmanned underwater vehicles, including Teledyne Gavia AUVs, Teledyne Webb Research’s Slocum gliders, and APEX profiling floats.

To better support the Royal Navy and other UK customers, Teledyne has also hired dedicated service staff for the Raymarine Centre in Fareham and field support personnel in Plymouth, ensuring responsive expert assistance and the ability for Teledyne field staff to forward deploy with users.

Teledyne’s investment in the UK underscores its long-term commitment to the region and its customers, providing faster turnaround times, improved service accessibility, and deeper technical engagement.

Understanding the deep currents of the Gulf of America
