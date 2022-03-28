 
New Wave Media

March 28, 2022

Teledyne Slocum Gliders Delivered to OceanPact in Brazil

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine announced it has delivered of three Teledyne Webb Slocum G3 Gliders to OceanPact, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

OceanPact offers services for the study, protection, monitoring and sustainable use of the sea, coast, and marine resources for clients from various sectors including offshore energy, mining, telecommunications, ports, navigation, tourism, fishing and aquaculture. OceanPact Geosciences owns the largest private inventory of scientific instruments in the country and operates two world class research vessels, Ocean Stalwart and Seward Johnson, for multipurpose missions for deep ocean data acquisition.

The new Slocum gliders will enhance OceanPact’s marine operations, allowing for autonomous long range, long duration remote water column observations utilizing customer specified sensors. The Slocum glider can be deployed and recovered from any size vessel with minimal time on station, and once deployed, it can easily be controlled from anywhere in the world via web-based piloting tools, saving operational time and money.  OceanPact plans to utilize the gliders as part of a project to record background underwater acoustic noise in Brazilian waters for environmental studies and to set a baseline for industry activities in the region.

Leonardo Barreira, Director of Operations, Geosciences at OceanPact, said, “We selected Teledyne’s gliders based on our long-term experience with Teledyne Marine and the support that we’ve received. We also appreciate the growing market share that the Slocum is achieving due to the vehicle’s proven endurance and reliability. We look forward to a long and successful future operating our gliders in Brazilian waters.”

Related News

Allseas' Hidden Gem vessel - Credit: Allseas

TMC, Allseas to Develop Commercial Seabed Nodule Collection System. Plan to Buy Another Drillship

The Metals Company (TMC), a company extracting battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, said Friday its subsidiary…

Image courtesy iXblue

Autonomy: iXblue ramps up DriX USV Production

iXblue has been ramping up its production of DriX Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USV) to meet the growing need for efficient…

Richard Mills, Kongsberg Maritime, announcing the new Hugin Edge. Photo Elaine Maslin

Oceanology '22 Day 1: Expect More Data and Disruption in the Ocean Space

Day one at Oceanology International in London was bustling with activity, as MTR's Elaine Maslin found, reporting from the…

Photo Courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Donates Research Vessel to Italian Science Agency

Founders Eric and Wendy Schmidt donate research vessel Falkor to Italy’s science agency to conduct ocean science in the Mediterranean…

Gareth Davies, executive director of strategy and technology for Subsea Production Systems at Baker Hughes. Photo courtesy Baker Hughes

"CTO in Focus" - Gareth Davies, Baker Hughes

New for 2022 is Offshore Engineer's "CTO in Focus" which aims to gain insights from the C-Suite and the R&D lab of industry…

Galápagos Conservation Trust has been working with partners for a number of years to expand the MPA around the Islands in order to protect migratory species such as scalloped hammerhead sharks and whale sharks (pictured). © Simon Pierce/GCT

Galápagos: Extended Protection for Marine Resilience and Biodiversity

While much of the COP26 coverage last year relayed an urgency to act swiftly before the planet reaches a point of no return…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MacArtney Underwater Technology Group

MacArtney specialises in underwater technology solutions for offshore, renewable energy and ocean science operators worldwide. Our range includes proven products and systems, all designed and tested to ensure reliability in challenging subsea environments. Visit…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Master (Unlimited)

● Lake Michigan Carferry

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news