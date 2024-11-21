Thursday, November 21, 2024
 
Terradepth Welcomes Bardwick as CFO

Terradepth, an ocean data-as-a-service company, announced the appointment of Peter Bardwick as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024.

With over three decades of strategic, operational, and capital markets expertise, Peter has raised approximately $11 billion throughout his career and has been instrumental in leading two successful technology IPOs and a major public company turnaround.

Peter’s career began on Wall Street with Citicorp and Salomon Brothers. His extensive experience includes navigating complex financial landscapes and driving growth for high-performing organizations. As CFO, he will collaborate closely with Terradepth’s executive team to support capital raising efforts, optimize global capital allocation, enhance financial performance, and propel the company’s expansion. A Bay Area CFO of the Year award recipient, Peter also contributes to nonprofit boards. He earned an MBA in Finance and a BA in Political Science, cum laude, from the University of Michigan.

“Peter’s appointment comes at a key time for Terradepth as we scale to meet increasing demand and manage greater operational complexity,” said Joe Wolfel, co-founder and CEO of Terradepth. “His exceptional track record and deep expertise in financing high-growth companies make him a valuable addition to our team.”

Commenting on his new role, Peter said, “Having worked with Joe and the Terradepth team since the company’s early days, it’s inspiring to see the vision becoming a reality. Terradepth’s state-of-the-art data management platform and innovative autonomous undersea vehicle technology are poised to revolutionize the $40 billion commercial survey market while addressing critical governmental needs.”

