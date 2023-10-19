Thursday, October 19, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 19, 2023

Tethys Robotic's new ROV Leverages Nortek DVL Tech

  • Jonas Wüst, now CEO at Tethys Robotics, set out to build an autonomous underwater drone following a student research project at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (ETH Zurich), a public university in Switzerland. Image courtesy Nortek
  • Tethys Robotics’ underwater drone in Lake Zurich during a harbor inspection. Image courtesy Nortek
  • The Tethys ROV can be used from land or from boats without any further deployment equipment. Image courtesy Nortek
  • Professional divers and the Tethys ROV after an underwater inspection operation. Image courtesy Nortek
  • Jonas Wüst, now CEO at Tethys Robotics, set out to build an autonomous underwater drone following a student research project at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (ETH Zurich), a public university in Switzerland. Image courtesy Nortek Jonas Wüst, now CEO at Tethys Robotics, set out to build an autonomous underwater drone following a student research project at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (ETH Zurich), a public university in Switzerland. Image courtesy Nortek
  • Tethys Robotics’ underwater drone in Lake Zurich during a harbor inspection. Image courtesy Nortek Tethys Robotics’ underwater drone in Lake Zurich during a harbor inspection. Image courtesy Nortek
  • The Tethys ROV can be used from land or from boats without any further deployment equipment. Image courtesy Nortek The Tethys ROV can be used from land or from boats without any further deployment equipment. Image courtesy Nortek
  • Professional divers and the Tethys ROV after an underwater inspection operation. Image courtesy Nortek Professional divers and the Tethys ROV after an underwater inspection operation. Image courtesy Nortek

A new Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) from Switzerland’s Tethys Robotics is aiming to provide a safer alternative to putting divers in the water, utilizing Nortek DVL to complete its navigation solution.

Jonas Wüst, CEO at Tethys Robotics, set out to meet these challenges of working efficiently, safely underwater following a student research project at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich (ETH Zurich), a public university in Switzerland. Tethys Robotics’ goal was to build an autonomous underwater robot capable of being deployed in rough water with currents of up to 2 m/s. It would need to be capable of high-accuracy positioning and inspection of its immediate environment in near-zero visibility. This required a very accurate underwater navigation solution.

Controlling ROVs in Swirling Currents

If this can be achieved it provides immense advantages to operators, as they can focus on controlling the robot relative to the stationary physical surroundings, without having to worry about trying to control it against swirling currents.

To meet these positioning and navigation needs for their ROV, Wüst and his team equipped their small ROV with a Nortek DVL that meets their specific requirements for achieving bottom tracking and current measurements in the most difficult conditions, securing navigational accuracy.

The DVL, or Doppler Velocity Log, is an acoustic sensor that estimates velocity in water relative to the bottom, using a long pulse along a minimum of three acoustic beams, each pointing in a different direction.

During Tethys Robotics’ first discussions with Nortek, the DVL500 Compact had just been released. This is a 500 kHz DVL in a small form factor – a good match for the requirements of the small ROV the team at Tethys Robotics was working on. The DVL500 Compact represents the latest generation in survey-grade DVL technology. By combining the convenient size of the higher-frequency DVL1000 with the superior bottom-tracking range of traditionally larger 500 kHz systems, the DVL500 Compact provides developers of small robotic systems with a reliable, high-performance solution for aiding underwater navigation and control.

“The benefit of the DVL500 Compact for Tethys Robotics was the good penetration of the DVL’s signals through the bottom, river or lakebed,” explains Nortek’s Cristobal Molina, the Senior Sales Engineer working on the project.

The success of the unit has opened up a whole new world of applications.

“We are now aiming for applications where we can replace divers, especially in dangerous situations. We recently had our first test with a hydroelectric plant, where the underwater robot had to hold its position relative to the ground in a river flowing at up to 1.2 m/s. It was quite a milestone to see it used in this application, and how easy it is to do inspections if you have good localization and mapping,” Wüst says.
The technology promises significant benefits for the reliability and safety of important infrastructure.

Underwater drone from Tethys Robotics with the DVL500 Compact from Nortek, which facilitates inspection work thanks to reliable positioning. Image courtesy Nortek

Related News

Photo: Rhonda Moniz

Greensea IQ Demo Day: Bayonet’s Tech Shines at Cordage Park

On October 17th, the waterfront in Plymouth, MA, was abuzz with innovation and excitement. A demonstration and ribbon-cutting…

Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center, working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean October 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis. (Photo: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)

Titan Submersible Debris and Human Remains Recovered from the Seafloor

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said its engineers recovered remaining debris and presumed human remains from the imploded…

Ocean Diagnostics’ Ascension is a portable marine microplastics and eDNA depth sampling instrument rated for 400-meter depths.

Ocean Diagnostics Unveils Ascension: A 'Cost-effective' Tech for Ocean Microplastics and eDNA Data Collection

Canadian firm Ocean Diagnostics has said it has developed cutting-edge technology called Ascension to simplify the ocean…

Illustration only - OceanXplorer vessel - Credit; OceanX - File image

Ancient Amphora Discovered by OceanX Handed Over to Malta's Cultural Heritage Authorities

Global exploration nonprofit OceanX said this week it had delivered an ancient amphora to Maltese heritage authorities that…

Credit:©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Enquiry by Year-end

The Swedish investigation into the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream pipelines is at a sensitive stage and the prosecutor…

MAPPING THE WORLD’S OCEANS is central to understanding what’s down there, to help better manage this diverse, fragile ecosystem. Photos courtesy SOI

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping

With its new research vessel Falkor (too), Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) has ramped up its ability to map the ocean floor. Jyotika I. Virmani, Ph.D.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Diver tracking, navigation, and communication currently in launch phase by EvoLogics, S2C underwater technology provides the data backbone
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news