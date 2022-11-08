Wednesday, November 9, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 8, 2022

Thailand to Receive New Research Vessel

(Image: Incat Crowther)

(Image: Incat Crowther)

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) in 2023 will receive a new research vessel to patrol its coastal environments and monitor the nation’s fisheries and marine resource.

Designed by Australian naval architecture and marine engineering frim Incat Crowther, the vessel will be built by Seacrest Marine, which held a keel laying ceremony for the newbuild in August 2022.

The Incat Crowther 25 is based on a proven Incat Crowther design, the 25m catamaran has a multitude of equipment and features to help its crew protect sensitive coastal areas while having minimal impact on the environment.

Designed to accommodate 12 crew and 16 passengers in six sleeping quarters, the main deck features three of the vessel’s sleeping quarters, five bathrooms, a large mess, an outdoor dining area, galley and a conveniently located storeroom. The upper deck features an office/operations control room with a day head and the captain and engineer's cabin with ensuite. The hull deck features two crew cabins.

Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager Dan Mace said, “While this vessel is based on a tried and tested catamaran design, it will be tailored to the DMCR’s requirements and feature the latest technological innovations.”

“The aluminum hull for example, has been designed and developed following extensive model tank testing and has been proven to achieve market leading performance standards,” said Mace.

“The upper deck of the vessel has also been designed to provide the captain with an optimal line of sight, while the inclusion of the crane ensures the crew can launch a tender quickly. The propulsion system allows the vessel to achieve maximum speeds over 30 knots and can easily cruise at 20 knots. The impressively low fuel burn helps to maximize the vessel’s operational efficiency,” Mace said.

Related News

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site

The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering…

Image courtesy Greensea

MTR100 Spotlight: Greensea Systems, Inc.

The MTR100 is a look at the 100 leading companies, technologies and people in the global subsea sector. In the September/October edition…

The Waveswing. Image courtesy AWS Ocean Energy

Renewable Energy: AWS Waveswing Put to the Test

Inverness-based AWS Ocean Energy announced encouraging results from the current phase of sea trials of its wave energy device…

The Maxlimer hydrogen configuration. Image courtesy SEA-KIT International

MTR100: For USVs and AUVs, is it a Hydrogen Future?

Hydrogen has been making big headlines in the energy world. It’s one of the potential routes to deliver high density energy…

Credit: Remontowa Shipyard via Saltwater Stone

Kongsberg to Equip Three Polish Navy Warships with Hugin AUVs

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract award with Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding SA (RSB) to supply…

Credit: Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Safety Concerns: Norway Inspects Europipe II Subsea Gas Pipeline to Germany

Norway has deployed a specialist vessel to inspect a subsea gas pipeline to Germany because of safety concerns after suspected…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

A New Era of Affordable Tangle-Free Propulsion

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news