Tuesday, October 10, 2023
 
October 10, 2023

Thompson Joins Valeport as Product Manager

Valeport welcomes Amy Thompson as Product Manager.

Thompson is an experienced oceanographic engineer that brings more than a decade of expertise from customer relations roles to this newly created position at Valeport.

Joining from a Support Manager role at OceanWise, Thompson will strengthen Valeport’s Innovation and Product Department working with respected hydrographic professional, Iain Slade, who leads this department.

Drawing on her operational oceanographic experience, Thompson’s new role sees her assisting in shaping the product strategy for all Valeport and Valeport Water products.  Her responsibilities encompass generating innovative ideas and managing the product lifecycle from inception to customer delivery and beyond. Amy collaborates closely with the broader team to ensure Valeport’s product portfolio remains relevant and aligned with current and future customer needs.

