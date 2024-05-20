NOAA Plans Hiring Events in San Diego

NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations will hold two hiring events in San Diego, Calif., on June 4 and 6, to recruit professional mariners to work aboard NOAA’s ocean research ships.

NOAA operates a fleet of 15 hydrographic survey, oceanographic research and fisheries survey vessels. NOAA ships are run by a combination of NOAA commissioned officers and civilian professional mariners, and they operate in the U.S. and around the world.

NOAA’s civilian professional mariners are federal employees and include engineers and unlicensed members of the engine, steward and deck departments. In addition, survey and electronic technicians operate and/or maintain the ship's mission, communications and navigation equipment.

NOAA said its staff will be at the hiring event to answer questions and expedite the hiring process for qualified individuals, and the agency noted qualified applicants could be issued a tentative job offer on the spot. In particular, NOAA said it is hiring licensed engineers, oilers, able seamen and cooks. Applicants must be U.S. citizens.

Applicants should bring a photo I.D. (driver’s license, passport, etc.) to the event, and are also encouraged to bring, if available, Merchant Mariners Credential, maritime training certificates, Transportation Worker Identification Card, and military service record

Tuesday, June 4

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Maritime Institute-West

3980 Sherman Street, Suite 100

San Diego, CA 92110

Thursday, June 6

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Island Palms Hotel and Marina

2051 Shelter Island Drive

San Diego, CA 92106