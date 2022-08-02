CGG and bp Ink Data Transformation Deal

CGG on Tuesday announced a multi-year global data transformation and curation agreement with supermajor bp, that will play a key role in supporting bp’s Subsurface digital strategy.

Ariel Flores, SVP Subsurface, bp, said, “In our ambition to become ever more predictable and efficient in underpinning our investment decisions, we believe this agreement will provide a true win-win opportunity to leverage the capability of both companies in bringing the hidden value of unstructured data directly into the hands of our Subsurface practitioners.”

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said, “We are delighted to have been selected by bp, with whom we have worked closely for many decades, for this innovative data transformation and curation partnership. This major contract recognizes the lead our Data Hub group have taken to leverage CGG’s highly differentiating subsurface and data science expertise and technology to support our clients in their digital transformation journeys. By unlocking the true value of huge volumes of disparate unstructured data, asset teams can focus on generating new insights to better understand uncertainty and risk, improve decision-making, and deliver business value.”