 
New Wave Media

August 2, 2022

CGG and bp Ink Data Transformation Deal

(Image: CGG)

(Image: CGG)

CGG on Tuesday announced a multi-year global data transformation and curation agreement with supermajor bp, that will play a key role in supporting bp’s Subsurface digital strategy.

Ariel Flores, SVP Subsurface, bp, said, “In our ambition to become ever more predictable and efficient in underpinning our investment decisions, we believe this agreement will provide a true win-win opportunity to leverage the capability of both companies in bringing the hidden value of unstructured data directly into the hands of our Subsurface practitioners.”

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said, “We are delighted to have been selected by bp, with whom we have worked closely for many decades, for this innovative data transformation and curation partnership. This major contract recognizes the lead our Data Hub group have taken to leverage CGG’s highly differentiating subsurface and data science expertise and technology to support our clients in their digital transformation journeys. By unlocking the true value of huge volumes of disparate unstructured data, asset teams can focus on generating new insights to better understand uncertainty and risk, improve decision-making, and deliver business value.”

Related News

Credit: Meridiam

First UK-Germany Power Link Gets Financial Green Light

A financial agreement was reached on Thursday to build the first power cable linking Britain and Germany, with construction set to begin later this ye

Researchers developed a net to collect samples through a paddle surfboard. (Photo: Anna Sanchez-Vidal / University of Barcelona)

Surfing Scientists Hunt Microplastics Off Spanish Beaches

Mounted on paddle boards or kayaks with special trawling nets attached to them, scientists and volunteers crisscross the…

Credit: Ian Dyball/AdobeStock

Tekmar Nets Offshore Wind Gig in Japan

Tekmar Group has secured a contract to provide an integrated engineering solution, including Cable Protection Systems ("CPS")…

Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., was named NOAA’s chief scientist. Photo courtesy NOAA/J.P. Morgan

Kapnick Named NOAA Chief Scientist

Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., was named as NOAA’s chief scientist today. Kapnick will serve as the senior scientist for the agency…

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Credit: Ørsted

VIDEO: Ørsted, DSV Test Cargo Drone Use in Offshore Wind Operations

Offshore wind developer Ørsted and logistics firm DSV are partnering up to test the use of cargo drones on offshore wind farms…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Atlas Marine Systems

With over 100 years in business, Atlas Marine Systems is the worldwide leader in marine frequency converters and switchboards for yachting and other boating applications.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine Maintenance Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Maple, NC, United States

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news