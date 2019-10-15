Transmark Subsea Acquires WiSub

Transmark Subsea announced on Tuesday it has acquired fellow Norwegian underwater environment company WiSub.

Transmark Subsea manufactures cable systems for distribution of electrical signals, power and fiber optics to the offshore subsea industry, WiSub supplies patented flexible wet-mate pinless underwater connection systems.

Both companies have been key equipment and service providers to underwater intervention drone (UID) docking stations since 2018. This convergence of mature cable and connector manufacturing and design with innovative wireless underwater power and data transfer systems ensures reliable delivery of turnkey docking solutions. These systems support subsea automation, especially for enabling underwater drones to remain persistently resident at the underwater work site but operated safely from shore.

Transmark Subsea’s Managing Director Leif Hugo Arntsen said, “Transmark Subsea is taking a leadership position in emerging markets through recent acquisitions and projects including delivering advanced systems for remote and automated control. WiSub’s team and technology are an important part of our strategic vision in this space.”

“Our combined forces make a whole which is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Mark Bokenfohr, WiSub’s former CEO/founder and Transmark Subsea’s new Business Development Manager. “We’re proud to be part of accelerating access to oceans and the responsible use of their vast and valuable resources.”