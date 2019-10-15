 
New Wave Media

October 15, 2019

Transmark Subsea Acquires WiSub

(File photo: WiSub)

(File photo: WiSub)

Transmark Subsea announced on Tuesday it has acquired fellow Norwegian underwater environment company WiSub.

Transmark Subsea manufactures cable systems for distribution of electrical signals, power and fiber optics to the offshore subsea industry, WiSub supplies patented flexible wet-mate pinless underwater connection systems. 

Both companies have been key equipment and service providers to underwater intervention drone (UID) docking stations since 2018. This convergence of mature cable and connector manufacturing and design with innovative wireless underwater power and data transfer systems ensures reliable delivery of turnkey docking solutions. These systems support subsea automation, especially for enabling underwater drones to remain persistently resident at the underwater work site but operated safely from shore.

Transmark Subsea’s Managing Director Leif Hugo Arntsen said, “Transmark Subsea is taking a leadership position in emerging markets through recent acquisitions and projects including delivering advanced systems for remote and automated control. WiSub’s team and technology are an important part of our strategic vision in this space.”

“Our combined forces make a whole which is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Mark Bokenfohr, WiSub’s former CEO/founder and Transmark Subsea’s new Business Development Manager. “We’re proud to be part of accelerating access to oceans and the responsible use of their vast and valuable resources.”

cable systems
Email

Related News

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea, Subsea 7 Win Ormen Lange Contracts

Schlumberger said its subsea technologies division OneSubsea has secured a frame agreement with A/S Norske Shell for an engineering…

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Kennedy

#Oi2020 History

While today’s technologically advanced robotics systems continue to dominate the industry, the offshore petroleum industry…

Oceanology Celebrates “50”

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter…

(Photo: Trendsetter Engineering)

Trendsetter Wins Talos Connectors Deal

Houston-based services company Trendsetter Engineering said it has been awarded a contract to supply TC7 Clamp Connection…

Photo Courtesy of The Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

The ROV market continues to expand and grow rapidly throughout the 2000s, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing its pace. According…

US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Credit: US Senate website.

Offshore Wind & Politics: Elizabeth Warren

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news