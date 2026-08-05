Travis Richardson Appointed as Phoenix International Holdings Hawai’i Manager

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc., announced the appointment of Travis Richardson as Hawai’i Area Manager.

Richardson returns to Phoenix after his previous tenure from 2014 to 2019, where he led commercial diving operations, underwater ship repair projects, and regional business activities throughout the Pacific. His return brings nearly three decades of experience in diving, salvage, underwater construction, and program management to Phoenix's Pacific operations.

Richardson earned both a Bachelor of Business degree in Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and former Navy Instructor, Commercial Diving Supervisor, and Navy Rescue Swimmer. His career also includes receiving the Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal.

As Area Manager, Richardson will oversee Phoenix's Hawaii business unit, supporting commercial and government customers with underwater inspection, repair and maintenance, marine construction, salvage, offshore energy services, and advanced subsea technologies throughout the Indo-Pacific region.