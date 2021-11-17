Thursday, November 18, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 17, 2021

Sea Trials Complete: Mocean Energy's Blue X Wave Energy Machine Returns to Shore

Credit: Mocean

Credit: Mocean

UK-based wave energy technology company Mocean Energy said Wednesday its Blue X wave energy machine had returned to dock after a successful five-month test period at sea.

"In the last few days the 20-meter long, 38-tonne wave machine has been towed from EMEC’s Scapa Flow test site to Kirkwall and has been lifted onto Hatston Pier, where it will be cleaned, inspected, and maintained until next year’s testing program commences," Mocean Energy said.

The 10kW prototype began its test phase in mid-June and since then has completed 154 days at sea, delivering steady outputs of up to 5 kW and safe instantaneous peaks of 30 kW, and operating in sea states up to 2.3 meters maximum wave height [Hs max], the company said.

Mocean Energy Managing Director Cameron McNatt said:"This has been an immensely valuable period where we have been able to understand how our machine operates in real sea conditions and gain practical experience in operations including towing, installation, removal, and access at sea."

"We’ve been able to unmoor, tow and moor the machine multiple times, trial the use of solar panels on deck, send commands from shore, test power production and compare our results against our numerical predictions.

"This has given us tremendous confidence in our design – both in its ability to capture wave energy effectively, and also the way in which it dives below the biggest waves, enabling it to shed the heaviest loads.

"Of course, we have been able to rely on the expertise of a number of partners and subcontractors and would like to thank Wave Energy Scotland, EMEC, Blackfish, Leask Marine, the University of Edinburgh and Supply Design, plus many other individuals and companies who have helped us on our way.”Credit: Mocean Energy

Waves to power subsea battery

Next year, the company plans to put the device to sea in Orkney again and will connect the machine to a subsea battery which will be used to power a remotely operated autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) – with potential applications for oil and gas offshore operators.

The deployment and demonstration of the Blue X at EMEC has been funded by Wave Energy Scotland and supported by Interreg North-West Europe’s Ocean DEMO project.

Tim Hurst, Managing Director of Wave Energy Scotland said: "It is only through testing technologies at sea that we can demonstrate the real potential for wave energy to make a significant contribution to the world’s ever-growing green energy demands.

"The success of Mocean Energy underscores the merits of Wave Energy Scotland’s stage-gate selection process which has fostered a collaborative cross-industry approach from day one.

"In the years ahead, we will see Mocean Energy scale up its wave energy converters to produce future technologies with the potential to help decarbonize the oil and gas sector and deliver grid-scale electricity.  

"At this moment, the UK Government is actively considering implementing a ring-fenced market support mechanism for marine energy, which could enable Britain’s wave and tidal sector to take a global lead.

"Post-COP, it is vital Britain puts a ring-fence in place and uses every lever it can to support home-grown technologies which can create a net zero future.”

The Blue X manufacture and testing program has been supported by £3.3 million from Wave Energy Scotland (WES) through their Novel Wave Energy Converter program.

Earlier this year Mocean Energy announced a £1.6 million project with OGTC, oil major Harbour Energy and subsea specialists EC-OG and Modus to demonstrate the potential of the Blue X prototype to power a subsea battery and a remote underwater vehicle – using onshore testing at EC-OG’s Aberdeen facility.

 

Related News

Image courtesy RE2 Robotics

RE2 Robotics wins US Navy ROV Manipulation Deal

RE2 Robotics received Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the U.S. Navy to develop a system that…

Image courtesy Eelume/Kongsberg Maritime

Argeo Taps Eelume 'Snake Robot' for Autonomous Underwater Inspection

Argeo AS selected Eelume’s autonomous ‘snake robot’ to assist in its operations, the first commercial contract for this new…

Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

A Seismic Shift

Despite oil prices recently edging past $80 a barrel, scars from two recent oil industry downturns in five years have forced…

QYSEA’s FIFISH PRO W6 ROV with A50 DVL fitted (Station Lock & Control). Image courtesy QYSEA

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

QYSEA and Water Linked have partnered to equip QYSEA’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) with cutting edge underwater positioning sensors.

The PingGuin. Image courtesy EvoLogics

MTR100: EvoLogics in Focus

In its September/October edition, Marine Technology Reporter presented its 16th Annual "MTR100", a focus on 100 leading people…

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

-4H- JENA engineering GmbH

We have longstanding experiences and an extensive knowledge in technical engineering, project planning, realization and maintaining of complex measuring networks. The product line of the department Marine Technology contains single probes, multi parameter probes…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Deck and Engineering Training Instructors

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

E.T.O

● Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Captain

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

ETO

● ASM Maritime
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news