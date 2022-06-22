Sea Trials Complete for FET Submarine Rescue Vehicle

Subsea vehicle maker Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has completed sea trials for its submarine rescue vehicle (SRV) ahead of its deployment for what FET said was "an Asia Pacific-based navy." For what is worth, the image of the SRV shared by FET, shows the Vietnamese flag painted on the side of the vehicle.

According to FET, the sea trials tested the SRV’s capabilities to perform a variety of demanding operations, including deep dives, navigation, and mating with a target. The SRV is is capable of rescuing up to 17 people at a time and operate at depths of up to 600m.

"The new model has increased power and an advanced auxiliary thruster control system that allows for speeds approaching four knots, enabling it to operate in high currents. The vehicle is able to attach to submarines at highly precarious angles above 40 degrees," FET added.

"This world-class SRV joins a small group of rescue systems in use around the globe and is designed to extract submariners from distress situations using the most cutting-edge technologies. It has been designed with safety in mind, boasting easily removable panels to assist with maintenance operations and ensure the safety of people," the company said.

FET said that the vehicle also had some of the most advanced sensors and sonars to locate a distressed submarine as quickly as possible, including a doppler velocity log, fiber optic gyroscope, sonar, and depth sensing.

The scope of the contract also included FET’s experts providing training for navy pilots as part of a program which encompassed theoretical training, maintenance, and practical aspects such as diving and recovery.