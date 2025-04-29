Teledyne Marine: Vehicles Unit Expands Customer Service and Support

Teledyne Marine has announced advancements in customer service and support with investments in facilities, personnel, and global service locations.

Key highlights of this expansion include:

Enhanced facilities and staff in Kopavogur, Iceland

New AUV Repair Center in North Falmouth, Massachusetts

New Service Center at Teledyne Raymarine in Fareham, England

Expansion of the field engineering team

The demand for marine technology is on the rise, especially for applications in defense, security, oceanographic research, and environmental monitoring. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), gliders, acoustic underwater communications, and profiling floats are becoming indispensable work horses for these applications. Teledyne Marine is stepping up to meet this demand by delivering solutions and prioritizing faster, more efficient service to optimize system availability, usability, and return on investment (ROI).

Facility Expansions: In August 2024, Teledyne Gavia, a world-class manufacturer of AUVs, expanded operations in Kopavogur, Iceland. New facilities, additional staff, and the appointment of a Gavia Service & Support Manager address growing demand for both compact Gavia systems and larger Osprey and SeaRaptor AUVs. These upgrades reduce lead times, enhance production capabilities, and improve customer service efficiency.

North American Growth: Recognizing the increasing need for support in North America, Teledyne Marine opened a dedicated AUV Repair Center at its North Falmouth, Massachusetts facility. This center ensures faster repairs and shorter turnaround times to keep vehicles operational and effective for customers across the region.

Expanding Support in the UK: To better serve the growing UK customer base, Teledyne Marine is establishing a service center for APEX floats, Slocum gliders, and Gavia AUVs at the Teledyne Raymarine facility in Fareham, England. Scheduled to open in Q2 2025, this site will offer repair and field service capabilities, guaranteeing top-tier, local support for UK clients.

Strengthened Engineering Team: The North Falmouth service and engineering team welcomed new members, including two Glider Field Applications Engineers, an Acoustics Sales Support Engineer, and a Profiling Float Applications Engineer. These experts bring knowledge and customer-focused dedication to bolster Teledyne Marine’s service capabilities.