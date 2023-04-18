Tritech Names Hardy Sales and Marketing Director

Tritech International Limited announced it has appointed Bruce Hardy as sales and marketing director, based in the company’s Aberdeen office.

Hardy joins Tritech with 35 years maritime experience and was previously managing director at Furuno. His career began in the electronics sector for the fishing industry, working with acoustic positioning products and net sensors. This experience then developed into sonar, radar and navigation equipment and ultimately new build ship bridge design and integration. His experience is spread across various roles in sales and marketing within the maritime industry and has involved new product development and testing at sea.Hardy brings with him a range of experience from complex pelagic trawlers to oil tankers, superyachts, and the offshore energy and renewable sector.

At the end of 2022, Tritech joined General Oceans AS: an umbrella company specializing in underwater technology and headquartered in London.

Tritech and the other businesses within the General Oceans group currently work together closely on multiple Engineering projects and it is anticipated the addition of Bruce’s role will encourage further collaboration between the different operating companies.

David Bradley, managing director at Tritech, said, “Having successfully moved the business to General Oceans in the latter half of last year, we are looking forward to a period of investment and growth. Bruce’s experience and expertise in sales and marketing will help make that a reality. His experience with global brands will also allow us to avail of the General Oceans’ infrastructure to bring the globalization of our sales activity to the next level. This makes Bruce a great fit for what we are looking to achieve in both the long and short term horizons.”

Alongside Bradley and Hardy, the Tritech board of management also includes operations director Alastair Mitchell and finance director Andrew Burton.