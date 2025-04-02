 
April 2, 2025

Tritonia Launches Hydrophis Marine Data Platform

Tritonia will unveil Hydrophis, a marine data platform designed for marine surveyors, offshore operators, and regulatory bodies. Credit: Tritonia

Tritonia will unveil Hydrophis, a marine data platform, at Ocean Business 25 on April 8, 2025. This technology is designed for marine surveyors, offshore operators, and regulatory bodies. Hydrophis changes how organizations host, visualize, and analyze underwater survey data, bringing clarity to seabed assessments and underwater asset inspections.

Hydrophis transforms traditional marine surveying by integrating advanced georeferenced 3D photogrammetry, AI-driven analysis, and multiple data types (such as side-scan sonar, orthomosaics and multibeam sonar data) into one platform. Whether assessing seabed characteristics, analysing offshore structures, monitoring environmental changes or ensuring regulatory compliance, Hydrophis enables users to see beyond the surface.

Key features include:

  • Seamless Seabed Visualisation
  • Data Centralisation
  • AI-Powered Insights
  • Time-Based Change Detection
  • Collaborative & Customizable


"We developed Hydrophis to bridge the gap between data collection and clear insights, helping users focus on what’s important to them," said Martin Sayer, Managing Director of Tritonia Scientific. "By combining 3D photogrammetry, AI, and geospatial intelligence, Hydrophis empowers organisations to make faster, more informed decisions—whether for research, commercial applications, or environmental protection."

