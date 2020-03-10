 
Turner Designs C-FLUOR Probes Offer Digital Output

C-FLUOR probes are sensitive single-wavelength in situ fluorescence and turbidity instruments that are now available with a Digital Output option. 

ASCII data can be polled every 0.5 seconds or streamed at variable rates as fast as 16 readings per second. Combining a maximum requirement of 22mA current draw at 12VDC input with a T99 of less than 0.6 seconds, Digital C-FLUOR probes require very low levels of power.  Factory-calibrated, each C-FLUOR ships with a calibration certificate that specifies the calibrated range and minimum limit of detection as fluorophore concentrations.  Titanium construction allows for a depth rating of 2,000 meters as well as superior resistance to corrosion, an important factor with the capability for extended deployments.  

Digital C-FLUOR probes are very small -- 5.2” length x 0.9” diameter (13.24cm x 2.23cm) and weigh 3.3 oz (95 grams).  They can easily be integrated with data loggers that accept ASCII data strings via RS-232.  Probes are available for estimating concentrations of: in vivo Chlorophyll, Crude Oil, CDOM/fDOM (dissolved organic material), Blue/Green Algae, Fluorescein Dye, Rhodamine Dye, Optical Brighteners, and Turbidity. 

Available accessories include Flow-through Cap for in-line sampling; Shade Cap to minimize affects from ambient light and offer protection for the optics; Solid Secondary Standards for checking instrument stability; various cable lengths; and a programming cable for utilizing software calibration functions if custom calibrations are desired.  

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
