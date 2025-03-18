 
March 18, 2025

Twelve Scottish Firms Secure Place in Offshore Renewables Supply Chain Program

Twelve businesses in the North East of Scotland targeting success in the offshore renewable energy market have been selected for the the U.K.’s Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) supply chain support program.

The program is open to companies looking to break into the offshore renewable energy sector, scale up an existing presence in the industry, or make the transition to renewables from other sectors, such as oil and gas.

F4OR is delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, and has supported more than 150 companies over the last five years who have, on average, experienced an increase in turnover of 28% as a result of securing new contracts and many have gone on to become market-leading suppliers to the offshore wind sector.

This fifth regional F4OR program, which has been funded and supported by the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ ltd) was open exclusively to North East-Scotland based businesses – and will involve enterprises based in Aberdeen, Dyce and Bridge of Don.

Their fields of expertise range from engineering, surveying, marine geophysics, offshore inspection, project management and digital solutions to equipment hire, industrial consumables and non-weld piping.

Some of the companies selected for support include AISUS Offshore, GS-Hydro, HPR ROV, Hydrus Energy Engineering, Ternan Energy, Specialist Valves Services, and others.

“Over the next 18 months of this rigorous program, they will work with our network of specialist advisers, receiving tailored support to help them enter the offshore renewable energy supply chain and win business. All companies selected to take part have identified offshore renewable energy as a strategic opportunity for growth,” said Davood Sabaei, F4OR Project Manager at ORE Catapult.

