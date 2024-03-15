Ulstein Introduces New Subsea Vessel for Offshore Energy Market

Norwegian shipbuilder and ship designer Ulstein has developed a new subsea vessel - ULSTEIN SX232 – designed to service the offshore wind market for floating and fixed installations as well as offshore oil and gas industry.

Designed for walk-to-work operations in the offshore energy market, the ULSTEIN SX232 features an optimizes hull based on the ULSTEIN TWIN X-STERN design.

The vessel is equipped with smart power and propulsion system developed to minimize energy consumption during DP operations and an integrated energy recovery system utilizing all the waste heat in the machinery systems, including cooling water and exhaust.

According to Ulstein, this will enable the ULSTEIN SX232 to reduce emissions and operational costs while enhancing performance, safety, and comfort.

The design of the vessel has been developed to include versatile fuel options and a battery energy storage system for peak shaving and spinning reserve purposes has been implemented.

ULSTEIN SX232 vessel specs (Credit: Ulstein)

The vessel’s forward section accommodates 130 people and includes two remotely operated vehicle (ROV) hangars.

A moonpool is positioned at the rear of the accommodation block, complemented by an expansive flat deck spanning over 2,000 m². This flat deck design enhances the vessel’s adaptability, allowing multiple operational setups to suit diverse maritime tasks.

The basic platform has been configured with a 250-tonne offshore crane. However, the platform can also support a larger crane of 400 tonnes, Ulstein noted.

With the upgraded crane capacity, the vessel could support the installation of suction anchors, which are common for floating offshore energy. An alternative use of the ULSTEIN SX232 platform is for inter-array cable laying operations as well.

“The offshore energy market is booming, and so is the demand for subsea vessels that can operate in challenging environments and perform complex tasks. Whether installing, maintaining, or decommissioning offshore wind farms or oil and gas platforms, subsea vessels need to be flexible, efficient, and reliable,” Ulstein said.