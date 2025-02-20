Underwater Surveillance Milestone: Novacavi’s Hybrid Cable Passes Successful Test

Novacavi recently supported the successful deep mine shaft test of Image Soft’s UNWAS – a special underwater surveillance system - with one of its special fiber optic cables. With its hybrid water-blocked configuration, this underwater cable solution acted as a strategic component of the specialized system designed to detect and warn of any potential actions against sensitive critical infrastructure such as pipelines, subsea cables, ports, and harbors. “We really appreciate the durable construction and high quality of the Novacavi’s cable, which allowed our divers to take the sensor really deep into a water-filled mine shaft that was full of sharp corners for some special testing,” said Tuomas Pöyry, Vice President for Image Soft.

Since 1975, Novacavi has specialized in designing and manufacturing special electric cables used in the most varied and extreme conditions in civil and military environments. The company has been active in the underwater sector for almost 30 years, producing technologically advanced solutions identified by its Aquancable® line and special cables for marine and underwater technologies.

Image Soft Oy is a Helsinki, Finland-based technology company that delivers passive underwater surveillance systems to the defense market.