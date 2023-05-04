 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2023

Unique Group Acquires New USV from Seafloor Systems

Left to right: John Tamplin, Seafloor Systems, with and Chris Blake, Unique Group, finalizing the contract during Ocean Business 2023 in Southampton, U.K. (Photo: Unique Group)

Left to right: John Tamplin, Seafloor Systems, with and Chris Blake, Unique Group, finalizing the contract during Ocean Business 2023 in Southampton, U.K. (Photo: Unique Group)

Unique Group announced it has entered a partnership with Seafloor Systems to acquire EchoBoat-160 unmanned surface vessel (USV), with fully integrated multibeam echosounder (SeaRAY) and sound velocity profiler, which will be available for hire from the group’s Houston facility from May 2023.

Unique Group offers a range of USVs, including its own ‘Uni-Range’ of USV systems, on a sale and rental basis with a wide range of available sensor packages.

The EchoBoat-160 USV is a purpose-built remote survey platform for hydrographic data collection. With true one-button startup, the nimble vessel integrates professional-grade sensor suites in a compact package to navigate challenging bodies of water by remote control or autonomous wayfinding.

Chris Blake, Vice President - Survey at Unique Group, said, “We’re extremely delighted to add the EchoBoat-160 USV to our ever-expanding inventory of USVs. This fifth generation fully integrated system is an excellent portable USV that can be used by our clients to undertake hydrographic surveys remotely and safely. It is readily available in our U.S. facility and can be quickly deployed across North and Latin America from our facilities. We look forward to the prospect of further developing our partnership with Seafloor in the future.”

John Tamplin, CEO at Seafloor, said, “It is great to partner with Unique Group and expand our reach by taking advantage of Unique Group’s global presence. EchoBoat-160 USV is a purpose-built system that is well suited for hydrographic surveys and accomplishes the same results demanded of large, crewed boats more efficiently and at a fraction of the cost. We’re confident that through our partnership we will be able to cater to client requirements easily and effectively.”

Unique Group said it aims to support Seafloor with its technical capabilities and worldwide presence, to facilitate support for customers, a team of Unique Group’s technical personnel will be attending a week-long in-depth operational and maintenance course at Seafloor Systems, Shingle Springs, Calif. fabrication facility.

Once the system is delivered to Houston, Unique Group will receive Seafloor’s support to set up the complete system and make it operationally ready for rental opportunities.

Related News

©Well-Safe Solutions

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Installs Saturation Diving System on Well-Safe Guardian Rig

North Sea-focused well plugging and abandonment service provider Well-Safe Solutions has unveiled a D300 saturation diving…

(Photo: Saab Seaeye)

Spanish Navy Adds Saab Seaeye ROV for Submarine Escape and Rescue

A multi-million complete Saab Seaeye Leopard system has been supplied to the Spanish Navy for submarine escape and rescue…

Credit: NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT Subsea Launches 'Revolutionary' Stabilised Multibeam Sonar System

NORBIT Subsea has launched its latest fully active stabilized multibeam sonar system. Building on the WBMS platform, the…

(Photo: Kira Coley)

Bayonet Kicks off Ocean Business with ‘Truck of the Sea’ Demo

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles and Greensea Systems hosted a live demonstration of their Bayonet 250 autonomous underwater ground…

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news