Unique Group Acquires New USV from Seafloor Systems

Unique Group announced it has entered a partnership with Seafloor Systems to acquire EchoBoat-160 unmanned surface vessel (USV), with fully integrated multibeam echosounder (SeaRAY) and sound velocity profiler, which will be available for hire from the group’s Houston facility from May 2023.

Unique Group offers a range of USVs, including its own ‘Uni-Range’ of USV systems, on a sale and rental basis with a wide range of available sensor packages.

The EchoBoat-160 USV is a purpose-built remote survey platform for hydrographic data collection. With true one-button startup, the nimble vessel integrates professional-grade sensor suites in a compact package to navigate challenging bodies of water by remote control or autonomous wayfinding.

Chris Blake, Vice President - Survey at Unique Group, said, “We’re extremely delighted to add the EchoBoat-160 USV to our ever-expanding inventory of USVs. This fifth generation fully integrated system is an excellent portable USV that can be used by our clients to undertake hydrographic surveys remotely and safely. It is readily available in our U.S. facility and can be quickly deployed across North and Latin America from our facilities. We look forward to the prospect of further developing our partnership with Seafloor in the future.”

John Tamplin, CEO at Seafloor, said, “It is great to partner with Unique Group and expand our reach by taking advantage of Unique Group’s global presence. EchoBoat-160 USV is a purpose-built system that is well suited for hydrographic surveys and accomplishes the same results demanded of large, crewed boats more efficiently and at a fraction of the cost. We’re confident that through our partnership we will be able to cater to client requirements easily and effectively.”

Unique Group said it aims to support Seafloor with its technical capabilities and worldwide presence, to facilitate support for customers, a team of Unique Group’s technical personnel will be attending a week-long in-depth operational and maintenance course at Seafloor Systems, Shingle Springs, Calif. fabrication facility.

Once the system is delivered to Houston, Unique Group will receive Seafloor’s support to set up the complete system and make it operationally ready for rental opportunities.