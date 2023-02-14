Unique Group Announces Key Appointments

UAE-based subsea equipment and engineering firm Unique Group announced it has appointed Chris Blake and Craig Walker to leadership roles in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Blake joins Unique Group as Vice President – Survey, utilizing his 30 years of experience in the offshore industry throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas with organizations such as Fugro and N-Sea. He brings to the role a track record in global survey products and services as well as business leadership.

Walker’s appointment as Global Asset Manager will further enhance client project experience through data-driven asset tracking along with optimized asset visibility as the group continues to invest in digitalization. With 17 years of project management, leadership, and global resource management experience, Walker joins from Claxton Engineering.

Unique Group reported a "strong" end to 2022, with 30% growth in revenue and key contract wins secured. The company said it will launch a new division in 2023, and added that it plans to roll out a new range of unmanned survey vessels (USV) as well as in-house developed diving and survey products in the coming months.