Unique Group Wins COOEC Contract

Unique Group has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by China Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd (COOEC).

The contract was signed at the 2nd CNOOC Global Procurement signing ceremony held on November 7th, as a part of CIIE 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Under this contract, Unique Group will design, manufacture and deliver a classed saturation diving system to be integrated on COOEC’s vessel, including technical support during and post installation.

All equipment will comply with DNV and International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) guidelines. Additionally, the turnkey package will also include Unique Equipment Manager (UEM), a digitalized planned maintenance system to accurately track the status of the equipment thereby minimizing operational downtime.







