 
New Wave Media

November 27, 2019

Unique Group Wins COOEC Contract

Photo: Unique Group

Photo: Unique Group

Unique Group has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract by China Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd (COOEC).

The contract was signed at the 2nd CNOOC Global Procurement signing ceremony held on November 7th, as a part of CIIE 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Under this contract, Unique Group will design, manufacture and deliver a classed saturation diving system to be integrated on COOEC’s vessel, including technical support during and post installation.  

All equipment will comply with DNV and International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) guidelines. Additionally, the turnkey package will also include Unique Equipment Manager (UEM), a digitalized planned maintenance system to accurately track the status of the equipment thereby minimizing operational downtime.




International Marine Contractors AssociationUnique Group
Email

Related News

The new subsea power distribution and conversion technology system developed by ABB in partnership with Equinor, Chevron and Total will enable cleaner, safer and more sustainable oil and gas production. (Image: ABB)

ABB Showcases World-first Subsea Power System

Revolutionary technology proven to operate successfully in 3,000-hour shallow-water testSwiss-Swedish multinational electrical…

Image: ROVCO

ROVCO Completes Galloper Offshore Wind Farm Project

Rovco completed a ROV inspection contract, a $1 million contract that resulted in completion of the baseline asset integrity…

The UK North Sea seabed survey – CGG's largest ever – is partly funded by supermajor BP (File photo: BP)

CGG Announces Largest Ever Seabed Survey

French geoscience company CGG said it will perform its largest seabed survey to date in the UK Central North Sea.Prefunded in part by BP…

Normand Frontier (Photo: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Mobilizes Normand Frontier

Subsea technology and data company Ocean Infinity announced the launch of its third vessel, Normand Frontier. The vessel has now been mobilized…

Photo Courtesy of UC San Diego Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology

#Oi2020 History

In 2017, UC San Diego launched the Scripps Center for Marine Archaeology (SCMA). Co-led by Scripps Oceanography and Department of Anthropology…

Photo: Saab Seaeye

Cougar XT Chosen for Africa Subsea Ops

In a bid to boost its offshore deep water operations, RusselSmith, a Nigeria-based oilfield services provider, has chosen…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne Impulse-PDM

Teledyne Impulse-PDM has more than 30 years experience in providing interconnect solutions for the toughest environments. The company is a leading worldwide provider of sophisticated electronic components, instruments and communications products for niche markets where performance…

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.

Teledyne DGO

Teledyne DGO specializes in “harsh environment” electrical interconnect systems, and designs, develops, and manufactures high reliability electrical connection solutions which are used to provide electrical power, controls, and RF and fiber optic communications…

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Boat Captain 1600+ Tons (Kwajalein- Marshall Islands)

● MS2USA- Maginot Support Services, Inc. ● Flower Mound, TX, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news