Unique Group Inks $1.7m Deal with Kongsberg Discovery

Unique Group signed a contract with Kongsberg Discovery for $1.7m of advanced seabed mapping and compact acoustic positioning technology for the APAC region.

The agreement, for the delivery of cNODE Transponders, µPAP SSBL systems and the recently launched EM2042 multibeam echo sounder (MBES), allows Unique to boost its subsea equipment rental pool.

The order, confirmed at Oceanology International in London, will swell the capacity of Unique’s Singapore base, giving customers in South East Asia fresh access to the calibration free µPAP SSBL systems and the lightweight, robust and user-friendly EM2042, launched in September 2023.

Sahil Gandhi, CEO, Unique Group, said “The EM2042 multibeam systems will support the demand for both stand-alone rental and for installation on Unique’s Uni-Max USV for seabed mapping and hydrographic surveys. The EM2042 offers a quad-swathe high ping rate and predictive pitch for beam steering, allowing for increased productivity as higher survey speeds can be achieved without reducing data quality."

Kongsberg Digital’s cNODE family of transponders are medium frequency units for highly accurate underwater acoustic positioning and data links, while µPAP is a small and compact acoustic positioning system for tracking ROV's, tow fish, divers and any other subsea target at ranges up to several thousand meters.