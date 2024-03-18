 
New Wave Media

March 18, 2024

Unique Group Inks $1.7m Deal with Kongsberg Discovery

Unique partnership: Chris Blake, Vice President Survey, Unique Group; Martin Wien Fjell, President, Kongsberg Discovery; Sahil Gandhi, CEO Unique Group; Che Keong Lee, Senior Sales Manager, Kongsberg Discovery. Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Unique partnership: Chris Blake, Vice President Survey, Unique Group; Martin Wien Fjell, President, Kongsberg Discovery; Sahil Gandhi, CEO Unique Group; Che Keong Lee, Senior Sales Manager, Kongsberg Discovery. Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Unique Group signed a contract with Kongsberg Discovery for $1.7m of advanced seabed mapping and compact acoustic positioning technology for the APAC region.

The agreement, for the delivery of cNODE Transponders, µPAP SSBL systems and the recently launched EM2042 multibeam echo sounder (MBES), allows Unique to boost its  subsea equipment rental pool.

The order, confirmed at Oceanology International in London, will swell the capacity of Unique’s Singapore base, giving customers in South East Asia fresh access to the calibration free µPAP SSBL systems and the lightweight, robust and user-friendly EM2042, launched in September 2023.

Sahil Gandhi, CEO, Unique Group, said “The EM2042 multibeam systems will support the demand for both stand-alone rental and for installation on Unique’s Uni-Max USV for seabed mapping and hydrographic surveys. The EM2042 offers a quad-swathe high ping rate and predictive pitch for beam steering, allowing for increased productivity as higher survey speeds can be achieved without reducing data quality."

Kongsberg Digital’s cNODE family of transponders are medium frequency units for highly accurate underwater acoustic positioning and data links, while µPAP is a small and compact acoustic positioning system for tracking ROV's, tow fish, divers and any other subsea target at ranges up to several thousand meters.

Related News

Noble Viking drillship will be used for three-well drilling campaign at Malampaya field (Credit: Noble Corporation)

OneSubsea to Supply Subsea Wellheads for Prime Energy’s Malampaya Field

Prime Energy has awarded of a contract to OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, for the supply of wellheads, christmas trees (control equipment)…

(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Wraps Up Moray West Offshore Wind Farm Ops

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has completed its activities in support of the development of Ocean Winds’ 882 MW Moray…

Illustration (Credit: Naval Group)

Dutch Government Picks France's Naval Group for Submarines Order

The Dutch government on Friday said it had picked French defense company Naval Group to build four new submarines in coming…

(Credit: Spirit Energy)

Spirit Energy Hires Shearwater for CCS Seismic Survey in UK

UK-based oil and gas firm Spirit Energy has awarded a contract to Shearwater Geoservices to conduct a seismic survey in the East Irish Sea…

Source: Hydromea

Hydromea Unveils Underwater Inspection Robot with Proprietary Wireless Communication Technology

Subsea robotics and communications specialist Hydromea is set to introduce a new product at Oceanology International in London on March 12-14, 2024.

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Joins Forces with US Navy for SAS Sensor Research

Kraken Robotics has signed an agreement with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division (NUWC) in Newport to conduct joint research…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Vessel Operations Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news