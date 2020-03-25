Unique Group Signs Exclusive Agreement with OTAQ Offshore

Unique Group has signed an exclusive rental agreement with UK-based OTAQ Offshore to represent the latter’s technology and products across the Middle East, APAC and the Americas.

The agreement will see Unique Group represent a number of industry-renowned technologies, including the OceanSENSE and DragonFish solutions. Deployed in the dual roles of subsea leak and cement returns detection, OceanSENSE is recognized as the industry standard and has been deployed successfully on over 1000 offshore projects globally. Proven to work efficiently in the offshore environment, the DragonFish’s high precision laser measurement system generates sub-millimetric measurements of welds, chains and other targets from a low cost easy to operate package.

Unique Group will also represent OTAQ’s new Eagle IP range of high quality IP ethernet underwater HD cameras and IP integration infrastructure products. This equipment, along with a number of additional specialist systems, will be made available to clients through Unique Group offices located in the partnered regions.

OceanSENSE System (Photo: Unique Group)