 
New Wave Media

March 25, 2020

Unique Group Signs Exclusive Agreement with OTAQ Offshore

Eagle IP (Photo: Unique Group)

Eagle IP (Photo: Unique Group)

Unique Group has signed an exclusive rental agreement with UK-based OTAQ Offshore to represent the latter’s technology and products across the Middle East, APAC and the Americas.  

The agreement will see Unique Group represent a number of industry-renowned technologies, including the OceanSENSE and DragonFish solutions. Deployed in the dual roles of subsea leak and cement returns detection, OceanSENSE is recognized as the industry standard and has been deployed successfully on over 1000 offshore projects globally. Proven to work efficiently in the offshore environment, the DragonFish’s high precision laser measurement system generates sub-millimetric measurements of welds, chains and other targets from a low cost easy to operate package.  

Unique Group will also represent OTAQ’s new Eagle IP range of high quality IP ethernet underwater HD cameras and IP integration infrastructure products. This equipment, along with a number of additional specialist systems, will be made available to clients through Unique Group offices located in the partnered regions.  

OceanSENSE System (Photo: Unique Group)

’s technologyAmericasEthernet
Email

Related News

Aker Solutions umbilicals; Image by Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Bags 20-Year Deal with Chevron in Gulf of Mexico

Norway's Aker Solutions has entered a master agreement to provide umbilicals for Chevron-operated oil and gas fields in the US Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: AS Mosley

AS Mosley, Fugro Get Funding for FOWT Tech

Aberdeenshire-based offshore simulation and analysis company, AS Mosley, Dutch Fugro, together with Strathclyde University…

Morten Fon, President &amp; CEO, Jotun (left) and Geir Haaoy President &amp; CEO, Kongsberg (right). Image: Jotun

‘Hull Skate’ Your Way to Cleaner Hulls, Better Fuel Efficiency

When it come to ship efficiency and emission reduction, the next frontier is devising better means to keep hulls clean from…

(Photo: SCHOTTEL)

Research Vessel Atair to be Commissioned this Spring

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered survey, wreck-search and research vessel built by German Naval Yards Kiel is currently…

Photo: Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero to Supply Vehicles for Homeland Security

Ocean Aero, Inc. announced it signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver a variety of the company’s autonomous underwater…

Fig.1: A Slocum glider from Teledyne Webb Research, en route to deployment. Credit: Rutgers University.

Measuring the Hostile Ocean Beneath Hurricanes

Unmanned Vehicles Collect Data for Improving Storm ForecastsThe influences of ocean conditions and currents on living environments…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news