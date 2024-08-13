University of North Carolina Wilmington Orders Research Vessel from All American Marine

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) announced it has been awarded a contract to build a 73-foot research vessel for the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). The vessel will operate as a multipurpose research platform capable of conducting a wide range of scientific missions, including oceanographic surveys, biological studies and educational outreach programs along the Mid-Atlantic, U.S. East Coast and offshore waters.

The 73’ x 26.7’ aluminum catamaran, designed by Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, incorporates a hydrofoil-assisted hull, ensuring reduced drag, enhanced fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. This dynamic hull design is optimized for stability and performance in various sea conditions. The vessel is designed to comply with U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Subchapter T standards.

Equipped with twin Scania Di16-082M EPA Tier 3 engines, each producing 800 mhp at 2,100 rpm, the propeller-driven vessel will achieve a transit speed of 21 knots and a fuel-efficient survey operation speed of 1.5 knots. The large fuel capacity of 1,500 gallons ensures extended operational range and endurance.

The vessel will feature state-of-the-art navigation, communication and scientific equipment, including a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite and a fixed WASSP multibeam system to facilitate comprehensive oceanographic and biological research. The vessel’s design includes large wet and dry lab spaces, live-aboard quarters for up to 10 personnel and the capacity to accommodate 20 passengers for day trips. It will also support dive operations and the deployment and retrieval of remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

“Our collaboration with UNCW is a significant advancement in our commitment to supporting marine research and education by building this next-gen research vessel,” said Ron Wille, president and COO of All American Marine. “This vessel will offer the faculty, students, and partners at UNCW a cutting-edge platform to explore and study the marine environment, greatly contributing to their mission of advancing marine science.”

The vessel will support a wide range of scientific missions over its projected 30-year service life. For oceanographic survey work, the vessel will support multibeam side scan, magnetometer and sub-bottom profiler surveys, as well as deploying oceanographic instrumentation and moorings, and for biological studies, the vessel will be used for facilitating marine mammal monitoring, deploying trawl nets and conducting water quality and sediment sampling. The vessel will also support educational outreach, engaging students and the public in marine science through hands-on educational programs.

“All American Marine remains steadfast in our commitment to advance manufacturing techniques and integrate the latest technology, producing reliable and efficient research vessels. We have refined our designs over the past five years through multiple vessel builds with specialized research missions. We are proud to announce yet another state-of-the-art vessel, this time for the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). This new vessel will significantly enhance the university’s eco-conscious research and education efforts, further supporting conservation initiatives along the Eastern Seaboard,” said Daniel Zech, Business Development Manager of All American Marine