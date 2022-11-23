Wednesday, November 23, 2022
 
New Wave Media

November 23, 2022

University of Plymouth to Integrate GeoAcoustics GeoPulse Compact Sub-bottom Profiler

(Photo: GeoAcoustics)

(Photo: GeoAcoustics)

Hydroacoustic technology specialist GeoAcoustics Ltd and the University of Plymouth have signed a new technology partnership agreement based on the use of a GeoPulse Compact sub-bottom profiler for education and research purposes.

The University will take delivery of the system, which includes an Over-the-Side (OTS) transducer mount for deployment flexibility, this December. The partnership also includes the potential to switch to a next generation GeoPulse system in 2023 as well as a one-day guest lecture and processing workshop for the University’s MSc Hydrography and BSc Ocean Exploration and Surveying students.

The GeoPulse Compact enables the University to expand and enhance their teaching of the fundamentals, workflows and best practice of Sub-Bottom Profiling with the opportunity to apply the theory in a live setting using an industry-standard shallow water acoustic system.

The system will be integrated into undergraduate and postgraduate research projects as well as broader academic research. Upcoming research projects within the Coastal Processes Research Group will use GeoPulse Compact for dependable, accurate sub-bottom data acquisition.

“The exciting new partnership will facilitate new academic research investigating coastal sand supply to our coasts in the UK; a key factor in how our coasts respond to rising sea levels,” said Dr. Tim Scott, Associate Professor of Ocean Exploration at the University of Plymouth.  

“We are excited to integrate this system into the third year of our BSc Ocean Exploration and Surveying programme, giving students the opportunity to get hands-on with collecting, processing, and analysing sub-bottom data. This is becoming increasingly important in hydrography, reflected in current commercial, research and industry needs, and using this technology alongside our fleet of autonomous vessels will significantly improve our sub-seafloor mapping capabilities,” said Dr. Jenny Gales, Senior Lecturer in Ocean Exploration at the University of Plymouth.

“With demand for marine data growing rapidly due to increased activity in offshore renewable energy, education and research partnerships are more essential now than ever. We are confident that our partnership with the University will contribute to producing new highly trained and technology aware marine surveyors and are also keen to support the research teams in their efforts to gather solid data for important marine research projects,” said Dr Richard Dowdeswell, General Manager, GeoAcoustics Ltd.

Related News

Image courtesy Oceanology Americas

Oceanology Americas: Discount "Premium" Badges Available Now

As a long term partner of Oi Americas, Marine Technology Reporter has negotiated a fantastic deal on Conferences Badges for…

Carcasses of the red crab, Pleuroncodes planipes, photographed using the autonomous vehicle Autsub6000 during seabed surveys conducted in the NE abyssal Pacific. Image courtesy NOC

Massive Fall of Deep-sea Dead Red Crabs ... What Does it Mean?

Scientists from the National Oceanography Center (NOC) have made a surprise discovery of thousands of dead swimming crabs…

Image courtesy Greensea

MTR100 Spotlight: Greensea Systems, Inc.

The MTR100 is a look at the 100 leading companies, technologies and people in the global subsea sector. In the September/October edition…

The Waveswing. Image courtesy AWS Ocean Energy

Renewable Energy: AWS Waveswing Put to the Test

Inverness-based AWS Ocean Energy announced encouraging results from the current phase of sea trials of its wave energy device…

MTR100: Rusty Jehangir, Founder, Blue Robotics

Rusty Jehangir founded Blue Robotics in 2014 in his garage, using Costco foldable tables as a work bench to build his first 600 thrusters…

Patania II © Global Sea Mineral Resources

MTR100: Deep-sea Mining May Prove Pivotal in the Climate Change Discussion

During the past few years, much of the world has turned its eye towards adopting more sustainable practices and transitioning…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Part-time Instructor Sea Term Engineering Training Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news