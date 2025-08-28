UNOLS Deep Submergence Science Committee: Call for Nominations for Vacancy

The UNOLS Deep Submergence Science Committee (DeSSC) is seeking nominations to fill one membership vacancy. Self-nominations are encouraged!

The DeSSC is the UNOLS Committee charged with providing advice and guidance for the National Deep Submergence Facility (NDSF) operator on matters concerning utilization, upgrades, and long-term planning of its vehicles (Alvin, Jason, and Sentry). The Committee strives to maintain awareness of the needs of the users for new sensors and equipment to address important scientific questions, and to provide this information to the NDSF operator and the federal agencies.

Additionally, the Committee works to engage early-career scientists and promote outreach initiatives on the use of NDSF vehicles in deep submergence research. Candidates should be experienced in the use of deep submergence vehicles. DeSSC is interested in those with expertise across the broad spectrum of deep-ocean users, but is particularly interested in recruiting a new member with expertise in geological oceanography to balance the current range of specialties represented on the committee.

For additional information about DeSSC, visit the DeSSC webpage. For further information about committee responsibilities contact the DeSSC Chair, Andrew Thurber ([email protected]) or Alice Doyle of the UNOLS office ([email protected]).

Terms of office are three years, with the possibility of re-appointment for a second term. The DeSSC members participate in a spring meeting at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and there is a community meeting prior to either the annual AGU or Ocean Sciences meetings each year. Virtual participation in these meetings is possible but not encouraged.

Nominees should submit a brief statement of interest in serving on DeSSC as well as a 2-page CV by email to Alice Doyle/UNOLS office ([email protected]). The statement of interest should highlight the nominee's experience using deep-submergence facilities. People from universities already represented by current members on DeSSC or Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution are ineligible for appointment. Institutions currently represented: UCSB, URI, TAMU, Syracuse, Oklahoma State, Boston U, USF, MBARI, Lehigh.

Committee members are appointed by the UNOLS Chair based on the recommendation of the DeSSC and with the concurrence of the UNOLS Council. The deadline for nominations is August 31, 2025.