Friday, December 13, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 13, 2024

NOAA Unveils FLA Keys Marine Sanctuary Restoration Blueprint

(c) Matt McIntosh / NOAA

(c) Matt McIntosh / NOAA

After more than a decade of collaboration with cooperating agencies, community experts and public input, NOAA today released the final management plan and environmental impact statement for Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The documents outline NOAA’s regulatory recommendations and mark a critical milestone in the most comprehensive public process to restore the Florida Keys’ delicate ecosystem.

The first management plan update since 2007 — crafted with extensive collaboration among NOAA, State of Florida agencies and local communities — outlines revised goals for the sanctuary in a rapidly changing environment and the programmatic activities to meet those goals. It emphasizes the high-priority actions in adaptive management, water quality, restoration, visitor access, enforcement and engagement.

Under Restoration Blueprint, the “no entry” area at Woman Key has been enlarged slightly (shown as red dash line) as a buffer for turtles and historically-important bird populations.

“Since the last management plan in 2007, the sanctuary has faced escalating impacts from local, regional and global environmental changes,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service. “It is our responsibility as stewards of this special place to address these impacts, including changing how we interact with our coral reefs and other nearshore habitats that wildlife — and the economies of South Florida — depend on. Together, we can make the Restoration Blueprint a path to success for the Florida Keys.”

The sanctuary was established in 1990 by an act of Congress, and NOAA issued implementing regulations in 1997. NOAA manages the sanctuary in partnership with the State of Florida. Over the last 30 years, coral disease, coral bleaching, warmer ocean temperatures, increased human use and more frequent and intense storms and hurricanes have impacted the region. Sanctuary ecological and marine resources — the lifeblood of the region’s economy — also face threats from poor water quality, marine debris and increased use of the ecosystem.

“Over the last 13 years, NOAA has worked closely with the Keys community, stakeholders and partners to inform a robust and thoughtful Restoration Blueprint that addresses impacts to the ecosystem, while continuing to support the local economy,” said John Armor, director of NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. “After the last few years of coral disease and marine heatwaves, this effort is critical to ensuring that the coral restoration and other active measures are in place to ensure the local economy and ecosystem continues to thrive.”

This management plan is accompanied by an environmental impact statement that analyzes the environmental, social and economic effects of the plan, as well as pending updates to the sanctuary's boundary, regulations and marine zones that will complement the new management plan. As required by the National Environmental Policy Act, NOAA must wait 30 days after publication of the final environmental impact statement before issuing a final rule to implement these regulatory changes.

For more information on the Restoration Blueprint, please see story on the NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries website.

Related News

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

The AUV DeepLeng navigates autonomously in a frozen lake during field tests in Sweden. Copyright: DFKI

SeaMe Project to Leverage AUVs, AI to 'Stand Watch' in Offshore Wind Farms

In the Sustainable Ecosystem Approach in Monitoring the Marine Environment (SeaMe) project, RWE is collaborating with research…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply…

MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tonnes of a new type of marine fuel oil, Image courtesy Curtin University

VLSFO Oil Spill Remnants Haunt Mauritius Mangroves Three Years Later

Three years after bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off Mauritius, spilling 1000 tons of a new type of marine fuel oil…

Image courtesy VideoRay

BlueHalo Acquires VideoRay

VideoRay has been acquired by BlueHalo, a defense tech company.Founded in 2019, BlueHalo provides capabilities in several…

Copyright gankevstock/AdobeStock

Russia Eyed for Subsea Cable Cuts

European governments accused Russia of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine's Western allies, as Baltic nations investigated…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news