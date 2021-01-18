Valeport Debuts new SWiFT CTD Profiler

The new SWiFT CTD is the next generation of Valeport’s SWiFT profiler range, designed to deliver enhanced accuracy and versatility.

The SWiFT CTD profiler from Valeport is designed to provide survey-grade sensor technology coupled with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, rechargeable battery and an integral GPS module to geo-locate each profile.

The SWiFT CTD features a new fast response temperature probe and operates down to 500m as standard, delivering directly measured Conductivity, Temperature and Depth.

In addition to the directly measured CTD, computed Salinity, Density and Sound Velocity is calculated using the UNESCO international standard algorithm and the Chen and Millero equation. Data can be downloaded wirelessly via Valeport’s new Ocean software for iOS, Android and PC platforms. Data can be instantly shared in industry standard data formats.

The new SWiFT CTD makes problematic battery changes a thing of the past and delivers fully automated data transfer with no user input required. It also features Valeport’s SWiFT magnetic switch ring, designed as easy to operate even with cold hands. The end cap features user-friendly LED status indications for GPS, battery and communications.

With an operational battery life of up to five days and the convenience of charge via USB, the SWiFT CTD is intended for offshore, coastal, harbor and inland environmental and hydrographic survey use.

Constructed from titanium to provide unmatched durability, the CTD sensors are housed in a strong acetal sensor guard. An optional deployment cage is also available to bolt onto the instrument to help get the SWiFT CTD to depth in fast flowing currents. The new SWiFT CTD is now available to order.

Photo courtesy Valeport