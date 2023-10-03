Valeport Expands

Valeport, a UK manufacturer of oceanographic and hydrographic instrumentation, is increasing its headcount and investing in the expansion of its south west UK-based premises, which now span over 44,000-sq.-ft. across three modern waterfront buildings.

The environmental sensors manufacturer has acquired an adjacent riverside building, which has allowed the subsea specialist to respond to the uplift in demand for its precision probes and sensors and to increase production at its modern manufacturing facility. The new Radcliffe House will accommodate much of Valeport’s office-based staff, enabling the entirety of the existing Sandquay Building to be dedicated to Valeport Water and Valeport Service.

Valeport has also added to its 100-strong workforce, by taking on new staff across its Machine Shop, Product Assembly, R&D and Service departments, as well as investing in a number of apprentices to ensure a long term commitment to skills development to support the company’s robust growth plans. The firm, which has been supplying the subsea sector for more than 50 years, has always had a strong focus on lifelong learning and career development and currently has six apprentices in training with a further ten graduated apprentices fully employed by Valeport.

“The extension to the production facilities and additional space will enable us to support our clients across the world and ensure we continue to be at the forefront of premium, precision sensor technology," said Valeport’s Managing Director Matt Quartley. “The increase in our manufacturing capacity and new staff to support our expansion plans puts us very much on the front foot.”

Following refurbishment, including the addition of new solar panels to the roof, the new Radcliffe House is now home to the firm’s Sales, Marketing, R&D, HR and Finance departments, creating space for Valeport to expand the production facilities in its existing Sandquay Building.

Alongside the refurbishment of the new Radcliffe House, Valeport has invested to upgrade their existing buildings that house the now expanded manufacturing capabilities. These improvements to Valeport’s facilities, include a recent replacement of the Sandquay Building roof to deliver increased thermal efficiency, have only been made possible by the firm’s acquisition of Radcliffe House.



Valeport expands to 3 buildings located right on the River Dart. Image courtesy Valeport