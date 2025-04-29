Wednesday, April 30, 2025
 
Venterra Completes Celtic Sea Metocean Study for Ireland's South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan

Venterra has confirmed the successful completion of a regional metocean characterization study for the South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (SC-DMAP), another step in Ireland's renewable energy journey. This study, commissioned by Ireland's Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC), is a contribution to the preparation for Ireland's forthcoming Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS) Tonn Nua Offshore Wind Auction.

The study utilized advanced numerical modeling techniques and provided a robust 40-year hindcast dataset of metocean conditions across the SC-DMAP and its four Maritime Areas earmarked for offshore wind development. This dataset covered a significant period and was analyzed to assess operational and extreme conditions. These outputs, while helping to de-risk bid preparations for the upcoming auction, will also support developers in improving future offshore wind farms' planning, engineering, and operational efficiency.

Key elements of the study included: 

  • Collation of existing metocean measurement data from the SC-DMAP area.
  • Development and validation of site-specific hydrodynamic, wind and wave models.
  • Statistical analyses of hindcast data to determine normal and extreme conditions.
  • Production of comprehensive spatial maps for metocean conditions.

The modelling results provide critical insights to facilitate informed decision-making for offshore wind development in the SC-DMAP area. The SC-DMAP is a key component of Ireland's ORE strategy, representing a step in the country's clean energy transition. This government-led maritime spatial planning initiative offers certainty to developers. The SC-DMAP identifies four Maritime Areas in the Irish part of the Celtic Sea within which proposed future ORE projects will be located, which in this instance relates to fixed offshore wind technology. One of these four maritime areas, known as Tonn Nua or Maritime Area A, has been identified to be developed by the winner of Ireland's second offshore wind auction, which will take place later this year. With Tonn Nua's remit to produce 900 MW of clean energy off the southeast coast, this project marks another milestone in Ireland's renewable energy journey.

The proactive approach taken by DECC in commissioning this study reflects the commitment to supporting Ireland's offshore wind ambitions. By enhancing data availability, DECC supports offshore renewable energy (ORE) development and strengthens Ireland's ability to meet its renewable energy targets.

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
