March 11, 2024

Venterra Geoscience On Call for Nova Scotia’s Offshore Wind

Illustration (Credit: Venterra Group)

Illustration (Credit: Venterra Group)

Venterra Group, the global offshore wind services company, has secured a contract to assess metocean data collection needs that will assist with offshore wind farm development off Canada's Atlantic Coast.

Amidst a surge in interest in offshore wind power, Canada hopes to harness its expansive wind resources to fulfil its clean energy and climate ambitions, with Nova Scotia planning to offer seabed leases for up to an equivalent of 5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

Venterra Group’s specialized unit Venterra Geoscience, with its track record of international consultancy, will collate existing metocean data, identify critical gaps, and recommend optimised data collection methodologies for planned offshore wind developments in Nova Scotia.

According to the company, its expertise is well suited to address the distinctive challenges of Atlantic Canada's marine environment, including freezing spray, sea ice, and extreme weather conditions.

The insights obtained through the work will support various initiatives, from precise field measurement campaigns to advanced numerical modelling and targeted R&D, towards closing the information gap in Atlantic Canada's offshore wind sector.

"Our work on behalf of Canadian policymakers is a significant step in Canada's energy transition. Canada's proactive policies for renewable energy and grid modernisation in anticipation of offshore wind development are commendable.

“Our Venterra Geoscience team who have vast international experience, will offer strategic insights to not only meet but exceed Canada's clean energy goals, exemplifying responsible and sustainable wind farm deployment,” said Lee Gooderham, Director of Venterra Geoscience.

Through the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC), the Canadian government oversees regional assessments of offshore wind off the coasts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and Labrador.

