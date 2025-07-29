 
Eco Wave Power Installs Floaters for LA’s Pilot Wave Energy Plant

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Onshore wave energy technology firm Eco Wave Power has completed the installation of floaters for its first U.S. wave energy project at the Port of Los Angeles.

With this critical milestone achieved, the company is moving full speed ahead toward the official unveiling on September 9, 2025, as planned.

The Los Angeles project is a demonstration pilot, designed to validate Eco Wave Power's patented wave energy technology in real-world marine conditions.

The pilot plays a strategic role in advancing Eco Wave Power's U.S. market entry-with key goals including environmental impact studies in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, and mterial and floater durability testing to enhance long-term performance.

"This pilot is not just a technology showcase-it's a foundation for full-scale commercialization in the United States. With all floaters installed and our energy conversion system installation underway, we're proud to demonstrate how existing coastal infrastructure can be leveraged for clean, reliable power from ocean waves," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The floaters were fabricated by All-Ways Metal, a California-based company, and installed by C&S Welding, a Wilmington-based marine and industrial contractor.

Hosted by AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and supported by Shell's Marine Renewable Program, the project utilizes floaters mounted on existing marine structures, converting wave motion into clean electricity through a land-based conversion unit.

The technology is modular, low-maintenance, and designed for minimal environmental impact-making it ideal for scalable deployments along coastlines and in port environments.

