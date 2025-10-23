Thursday, October 23, 2025
 
October 23, 2025

Venterra Launches V-LiDAR Buoys for Offshore Wind

Venterra Group announced the launch of the Venterra V-LiDAR, a global fleet of dual LiDAR buoys. This launch of this fleet, following a USD$13 million (£10 million) investment, represents the first of its kind to be designed and manufactured in the UK.

Developed by Partrac and built by Osbit, Venterra's specialist engineering and manufacturing company, at its new facility in the Port of Blyth, these LiDAR buoys represent the culmination of a two-year project that brings together expertise from across Venterra's nine companies. 

The Venterra V-LiDAR fleet sets new standards in offshore wind resource data, bringing the latest in marine electronics, comms and system design, lower HSE risk profile, deployment efficiency, increased operational windows and real-time high frequency analytics. With its advanced design and robust British engineering, it offers a reliable and efficient solution for offshore wind projects. As the first dual LiDAR buoys manufactured in the UK, these units will underpin wind resource surveys, improve project viability, and unlock high-value export opportunities with world-leading developers.

This fleet will support the existing client based and Tier-1 wind developers in Europe, Asia, and North America, underpinning Venterra’s position as a global supply chain leader and significantly enhancing UK export performance.

