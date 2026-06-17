Venterra Launches Offshore Wind Data Platform for Metocean Management

Offshore wind services company Venterra Group has launched a cloud-based platform designed to provide offshore wind developers with direct access to real-time metocean measurement data, aiming to reduce inefficiencies associated with traditional data management workflows.

The platform, called V-Data, was developed by Partrac, Venterra's specialist metocean and seabed consultancy, drawing on more than two decades of experience supporting offshore wind measurement campaigns.

V-Data is intended to address challenges associated with handling large volumes of metocean data generated during multi-year offshore wind development campaigns. Project teams have traditionally relied on disconnected files, manual transfers and fragmented reporting processes to manage measurement data used for project design, permitting and investment decisions.

The new platform consolidates datasets, metadata and operational reporting into a single cloud-based environment. It incorporates automated data pipelines, direct API integration with existing project workflows and quality-controlled data management overseen by Partrac's metocean specialists.

According to Venterra, the API-enabled structure also facilitates the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to project datasets, supporting faster analysis and decision-making.

"The measurement technology in offshore wind has advanced enormously, but the way data actually gets into the hands of the people who need it has barely changed.

"Project teams are still dealing with email attachments, manual handovers and spreadsheets when they should have direct, live access to quality-assured data. V-Data is our answer to that, built by people who have run these campaigns, for the people who depend on the data," said Sam Athey, Managing Director of Partrac.

Partrac has previously supported metocean measurement campaigns for major offshore wind projects including Dogger Bank and Moray West.

The launch reflects growing efforts across the offshore wind sector to digitize project workflows and improve the accessibility, traceability and quality of data used throughout the development process.