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March 18, 2026

Verlume Evolves Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

L-R: David Clark (CEO), Graceann Robertson (Sales &amp; Marketing Manager), Richard Knox (Founder-CTO), Robert Heron (Operations &amp; Engineering Director), Alan Shanks (Chief Financial Officer). © Verlume

L-R: David Clark (CEO), Graceann Robertson (Sales &amp; Marketing Manager), Richard Knox (Founder-CTO), Robert Heron (Operations &amp; Engineering Director), Alan Shanks (Chief Financial Officer). © Verlume

Following three consecutive years of revenue growth and expanding international demand for efficient offshore power delivery, Verlume is evolving its leadership structure to support its next phase of global expansion transitioning from technology commercialization to global scale-up.

After founding Verlume and leading the company as CEO for 13 years, Richard Knox will transition into the role of Founder-CTO. In this position he will focus on customer engagement, innovation and technology strategy. Richard will also continue to play a key role in shaping Verlume’s long-term technology roadmap and support strategic customer relationship building.

David Clark has been appointed CEO and will lead the company through its next phase of international growth and operational scale. David brings more than 35 years of international leadership experience in the global energy sector. He holds a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Strathclyde and began his career with Schlumberger (now SLB), holding operational and management roles across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. He has since held senior executive positions at Technip, Wood and Aker Solutions, where he served as President of UK & Africa and later EVP of the global Service Division. Most recently, David was CEO of Vysus Group following the carve-out of Lloyd’s Register’s energy division in 2020. He remains a Non-Executive Director of Vysus Group and serves as Convener of Court (Chair) at the University of Strathclyde.

The leadership changes also include the promotion of Robert Heron, a founding member of the Verlume team, to Operations & Engineering Director, alongside the appointment of Alan Shanks as Chief Financial Officer. These follow the recent promotion of Graceann Robertson to Sales & Marketing Manager as Verlume continues to expand its global presence.

As Operations & Engineering Director, Robert Heron will oversee engineering, product development and operational delivery. Robert has played a central role in the design and evolution of Verlume’s technology since the company’s inception, combining subsea engineering expertise with strong project delivery experience. His leadership will ensure the company maintains engineering excellence while scaling deployments globally.

Alan Shanks, Chief Financial Officer, will lead financial strategy, governance and long-term planning, supporting the company’s continued growth and international expansion. Alan has a track record of scaling technology-based businesses and securing the necessary capital to allow them to achieve their ambitions.

Graceann Robertson, recently appointed to Sales & Marketing Manager, continues to drive global market engagement, brand positioning and customer development as Verlume expands its presence across key offshore energy regions.

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