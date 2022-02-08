 
February 8, 2022

OSIL Vibrocorer finds strong market in Offshore Wind

Photo courtesy OSIL

Photo courtesy OSIL

Recent high levels of international sales enquiries for Vibrocorer systems have been attributed to growing wind farm developments by UK-based marine systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL), whose recent shipments of these modular sediment corers have seen a marked increase, particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

Vibrocorers are leading soil investigations for fixed foundation sites for offshore wind power projects, as the system offers a quick penetration rate that provides a well-preserved sample up to 12m in length, at a deployment depth of up to 600m. The OSIL Vibrocorers have been designed as tough but versatile systems for the sampling of densely compacted sediments, which are easy to transport with minimal dockside assembly for quick mobilisation. The Vibrocorers benefit from a simple deployment and recovery procedure, which suits opportunistic use of available vessels.

The systems can either be assembled dockside or on the vessel itself before deploying over the stern. The corers have been designed for straightforward horizontal or vertical recovery on the vessel and effortless removal of the core barrel and sample once back on deck.

OSIL’s global reputation for the production of simple, cost-effective sediment coring systems has grown significantly year-on-year as a direct result of word-of-mouth recommendations from existing clients.


Shipwreck Hunting Around Malta

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
