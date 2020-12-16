Meet VICTA, an Innovative Diver Delivery Unit for Subsea Defense

BAR Technologies won the deal to support SubSea Craft Ltd., in the design and build of VICTA – touted by the companies as 'the world’s most advanced diver delivery unit.'

BAR Technologies has been integral to the shape and form of VICTA – designing and optimizing the hull and control system to enable its performance both on the surface and submerged: 40kts and 250nm endurance on the surface, matched by an equally impressive underwater specification where four hours endurance can navigate two crew and six divers for 25nm.

BAR Technologies and SubSea Craft began collaborating on the VICTA development in 2018, progressing the build over the previous 14 months. The vessel is currently in ‘finishing’ where the carbon fiber hull is completed prior to receiving a synthetic, colored outer ‘wrap’. This step provides VICTA’s streamlined shape, reduces the acoustic signature and assures watertight integrity. Current activites are aimed to prepare VICTA for trials and testing in 2021.

The vehicle is primarily aimed at the defense market.