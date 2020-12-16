 
New Wave Media

December 16, 2020

Meet VICTA, an Innovative Diver Delivery Unit for Subsea Defense

Photo: SubSea Craft Ltd./BAR Technologies

Photo: SubSea Craft Ltd./BAR Technologies

BAR Technologies won the deal to support SubSea Craft Ltd., in the design and build of VICTA – touted by the companies as 'the world’s most advanced diver delivery unit.'

BAR Technologies has been integral to the shape and form of VICTA – designing and optimizing the hull and control system to enable its  performance both on the surface and submerged: 40kts and 250nm endurance on the surface, matched by an equally impressive underwater specification where four hours endurance can navigate two crew and six divers for 25nm.

BAR Technologies and SubSea Craft began collaborating on the VICTA development in 2018, progressing the build over the previous 14 months. The vessel is currently in ‘finishing’ where the carbon fiber hull is completed prior to receiving a synthetic, colored outer ‘wrap’. This step provides VICTA’s streamlined shape, reduces the acoustic signature and assures watertight integrity. Current activites are aimed to prepare VICTA for trials and testing in 2021.

The vehicle is primarily aimed at the defense market.

Related News

TechnipFMC is working with a consortium on subsea hydrogen production and storage technology Deep Purple. Image from TechnipFMC.

What's In Store for 2021? More Remote, More Data, More Autonomy

Late 2018, before net-zero targets had been agreed to by most western energy giants and nations, BP came out with a goal…

Photo: Paramount Maritime

Paramount Launches another Boat for S. African Navy

Paramount Maritime launched its second of three next-generation Survey Motor Boats (SMBs) for the South African Navy in a…

By Dr. Ralph Rayner, Professorial Research Fellow, London School of Economics, and the Oceanology Conference Chair

50 Years from Now: Perspectives Dr. Ralph Rayner

"50 Years From Now" was published in the Oceanology International 50th Anniversary Edition published by Marine Technology Reporter.

Chartwell Marine selected to design and specify build for new low emission university research vessel, in collaboration with BAE Systems and Derecktor Shipyards. Image: Chartwell

Derecktor Wins Deal to Build Hybrid RVl for University of Vermont

The University of Vermont (UVM) has ordered what is touted as the first hybrid research vessel, a project which brings together Derecktor Shipyards…

L3Harris Expands RI Facility to Service USN Contract

L3Harris Technologies announced plans to expand in Ashaway by investing $1.5 million in its operations. The company will…

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Nortek AS

Nortek is a company that develops and manufacturers Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) and current meters for use in the ocean, rivers, lakes and laboratories. We provide product sales and technical support all over the world with many local offices around the world.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news