May 20, 2025

Skyports Trials Drone Deliveries for UAV-Enabled Maritime Services

Skyports Drone Services, a firm specializing in drone delivery and inspection services for healthcare, maritime, logistics and energy use cases, has been conducting a series of Proof-of-Concept Ship-to-Shore beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights and deliveries in Michigan’s Great Lakes region.

Conducted in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) and Newlab, the trial is operating from DeTour, Michigan, and running from until May 27, 2025, ferrying cargo to Interlake Steamship vessels.

The operation looks to validate the benefits of using drones to supplement regular ship deliveries from supply boats, demonstrating the speed, safety, improved sustainability and cost benefits of maritime drone deliveries.

Light cargo such as oil samples, potable water samples, flat and small mail and linens/laundry are being delivered during the trial.

The pilot program aims to validate the technology needed for safe and efficient drone integration in maritime environments. It will generate valuable insights to help inform the regulatory requirements and policy frameworks necessary to scale shore-to-ship drone operations, laying the groundwork for the widespread adoption of drone-based logistics in the region.

Taking place as part of a wider trial, the initial proof of concept pilot is the first part of a proposed three stages, which will demonstrate the feasibility of other high value use cases for drone deliveries.

During the initial trial Skyports is operating a Speedbird DLV-2, which has a payload of up to 8.8lbs, and is capable of operating in gusting windspeeds of up to 28mph.

To facilitate safer and faster cargo delivery and collection the drone is using winch technology. Descending to approximately 50 feet above the deck of the vessel to where the crew are waiting, the remote pilot deploys the winch, which automatically stops when it detects the payload on the deck.

Once cargo has been delivered/collected, the crew vacate the area to a safe zone, the remote pilot retracts the winch and flies the drone back to base.

Skyports has provided a full end-to-end service, including route planning, regulatory approvals, drone operations and data collection and analysis. The final objective is to provide a report that summarizes the results of the trial and applicability to other use cases, targeting permanent commercial operations in the near future.

“We first started delivering cargo to ships in Singapore in 2021. Since then, we’ve developed our understanding of maritime operations, and we know which use cases add value for our customers.

“This is our first US maritime delivery operation, and we’ll be looking to replicate the success from Singapore and Michigan to other ports around the country. Michigan has created a great innovation environment for advanced air mobility, and we’ll be kicking off several more flight campaigns in the State over the next few months,” said Alex Brown, Director of Drone Services, Skyports.

