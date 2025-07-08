 
July 8, 2025

Hanwha Ocean Floating Turbine Receives ABS Approval

© ABS

© ABS

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Hanwha Ocean for its new design of a semisubmersible-type floating offshore wind turbine.

The design, named WindHive 15-H3, supports 15-megawatt (MW) turbines on three hexagonal columns. ABS completed design reviews based on class and industry requirements.

“Floating offshore wind power is set to play a critical role in the world’s future energy landscape, and we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like Hanwha Ocean on innovative solutions that are focused on advancing safety at sea,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

