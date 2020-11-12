 
November 12, 2020

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Offshore installation specialist Subsea 7 has expanded its fleet with newbuild reel-lay vessel Seven Vega.

Built by Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC, the Seven Vega is 149 meters long, with a breadth of 33 meters, and a Class 3 dynamic positioning system.

Its reel-lay system has a 600-ton top tension capacity consisting of a 32-meter main reel and a 17-meter auxiliary reel with a maximum storage capacity of 5,600 and 1,600 tons respectively. The vessel is fitted with cranes offering a lifting capacity of 250 and 50 tons, and several smaller cranes alongside two side-launching work-class remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) systems.

The twin tensioner pipelay ramp tilts to allow pipeline installation from shallow waters to depths of up to 3,000 meters. 

Phil Simons, Executive Vice President Projects & Operations Subsea 7, said, “We are pleased to add Seven Vega, one of the most capable and cost-effective reel-lay vessels in the market, to our fleet. The vessel is an important, long-term investment and sets a new standard for offshore pipelay. It has been purposely designed to install economical flowline technologies that address the growing market trend towards longer tie-back developments. This includes complex pipe-in-pipe, piggyback, and electrically heat traced flowline systems, risers, umbilicals and structures in water depths up to 3,000 meters.

Seven Vega is now operational and is loading pipe for its first project, Subsea 7 said. AIS data show that the vessel is currently in moored in near Alesund, Norway.
Seven Vega (Photo: Subsea 7)

