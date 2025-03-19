 
New Wave Media

March 19, 2025

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for the company's Mission Specialist Defender systems, the Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) remotely operated vehicle (ROV). The five-year contract was issued by the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific and supports the U.S. Navy’s ongoing operations utilizing the Mission Specialist Defender systems.

The award follows the U.S. Navy’s $92.6 M MESR contract awarded to VideoRay in May 2024 and further reinforces the company’s role in supporting the U.S. Navy with advanced underwater robotic technology for expeditionary missions, mine countermeasures, and underwater security. VideoRay was acquired by BlueHalo last year.

The company's Mission Specialist Defender and other unmanned underwater robots set the performance standard for the most challenging, mission-critical applications in mine countermeasures and other man-portable unmanned undersea applications. The Mission Specialist Defender provides unparalleled maneuverability, payload integration, and operational flexibility, ensuring mission success in high-risk maritime environments.

