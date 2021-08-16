VideoRay Unveils New Mission Specialist Accessories

VideoRay has released new battery options for powering and operating MISSION SPECIALIST systems. VideoRay's surface Portable Power Supply can replace generators with no noise, fumes, or burdensome ventilation requirements. Users can also move the ROV's power source to the submersible. Submersible Vehicle Batteries allow small-diameter, low-drag Communication tethers that allow operations in stronger water currents.

The new Portable Power Supply uses either readily available (and transportable) Lead Acid or Nickle Metal Hydride (NiMH) or more powerful Lithium-Ion (Li) batteries. It is approximately the form factor of frequently used gasoline generators, but since it does not require ventilation it can be stowed wherever there is space.

Submersible Vehicle Batteries allow for the use of small diameter communication tethers and significantly reduce the system's operational footprint and extend the system's maximum tether length. Communication tethers are delivered on an Expeditionary Tether Deployment Reel. These enhancements simplify the system and make it easier to deploy extending the tether length and therefore the operational reach. Vehicle batteries are available in nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) or Lithium (Li) chemistries. Without power loss through the tether, Submersible Vehicle Batteries provide more power at the submersible than traditional surface-supplied power.

When the system uses vehicle batteries, the tether only has to transmit a communications signal. While standard VideoRay tethers will still work, customers can now opt for small-diameter, low-drag Communication tethers. Communication tethers are available in either copper or fiber. Both copper and fiber communication tethers measure 3.5mm in diameter. Copper Communications tether can be used up to 550m or 1,804 ft. and is rugged, simple, and field repairable. If your operations require a longer tether length, the Fiber Communication tether extends to lengths of 2,000m (6,562 ft). Communications tethers are ideal for tunnel penetrations, hydroelectric and other infrastructure inspections

One of the critical benefits of the new products is that they are backward compatible and work with every MISSION SPECIALIST System that VideoRay has sold. With whatever the installed accessories and sensors, any vehicle can work with any of these new control or power options. This flexibility allows existing assets to be used in two basic configurations. In Expeditionary mode, the system is configured to minimize the ROV operational footprint. In Workhorse mode, the system is configured to maximize the power of the ROV system. These new features not only demonstrate the continuous improvement that VideoRay users rely on, particularly with our MISSION SPECIALIST series, but also the protection of their investment in our company and solutions.