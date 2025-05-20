Voyis Launches Deep Vision Optics for Underwater Imaging

Voyis, a leader in underwater optical sensor technology, announced the launch of the Deep Vision Optics, an optical system designed to enhance image clarity and sharpness in subsea environments. This solution is being released for the Voyis’ Discovery Vision Systems and the Observer Imaging Systems.

Underwater cameras face a significant challenge in maintaining focus across their entire field of view and working range due to the water medium. Traditional dome viewports affect image formation and focus, leading to poor corner focus that limit the usability of the camera’s field of view. They also reduce the depth-of-filed of the camera, meaning both close-up and far away targets cannot both have optimal sharpness. The result is image blur, reduced feature tracking accuracy, and inconsistencies in photogrammetry-based mapping applications.

To address these fundamental imaging issues, Voyis has developed the Deep Vision Optics, integrating an advanced corrective optical design with three key objectives:

Eliminating Image Blur in the Corners

Enhancing Overall Image Sharpness

Expanding the Depth of Field

Deep Vision Optics delivers industry-leading image quality, maximizing field-of-view utilization to enhance situational awareness for ROVs and improve visual surveys with AUVs. Optimized image sharpness boosts feature and target detection, supporting machine learning applications with reliable automated analysis. Enhanced corner sharpness improves stability in photogrammetry and VSLAM processes, while higher depth of field ensures accurate photogrammetry, reducing manual intervention and accelerating data processing for faster, more reliable survey results.

Deep Vision Optics represents a significant leap forward in underwater imaging technology, empowering operators with the tools needed to conduct more precise, efficient, and automated subsea inspections. Voyis remains committed to advancing the field of underwater vision, ensuring that every detail beneath the surface is captured with unparalleled clarity.