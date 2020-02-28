 
New Wave Media

February 28, 2020

Oi '20 Voices: Dr. Ralph Rayner

As the Oceanology International 2020 exhibition gets set to celebrate its Golden Anniversary, Marine Technology Reporter reached out to the industry for insights on the evolution and value of the event. MTR will publish a special "50th" anniversary edition celebrating this milestone, for distribution at the event in London. Dr. Ralph Rayner, Oceanology Conference Chair, shares a quote on the value of the Oceanology International brand.

“Oceanology is a unique event, bringing together scientists, technologists and engineers from across the ocean community and connecting them to a broad range of end-users seeking solutions to their maritime business, safety, and environmental protection needs.  No other event achieves an equivalent breadth of engagement between providers of ocean technologies, intermediaries delivering value added services, and end-users seeking practical solutions to the many challenges of safely and sustainably utilizing the ocean and ocean resources.”
Dr. Ralph Rayner
Year of first Oi: 1980

Dr. Rayner is the Oceanology Conference Chair, a position he has held since 2006; President, Society for Underwater Technology; Chairman, Sonardyne International, Industry Liaison, NOAA IOOS; Editor in Chief, Journal of Operational Oceanography; Professorial Research Fellow, London School of Economics.  

