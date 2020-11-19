 
New Wave Media

November 19, 2020

Oi 50th "Voices": Don Walsh: First to Travel to the Deepest Ocean Depths

  • At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh
  • The U.S. Navy’s Trieste Team for Project Nekton at the Island of Guam November 1959. There were just 20 of us, a mix of Navy uniformed and civilian personnel from the U.S. Navy Electronics Laboratory, San Diego CA. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh
  • Trieste Project Nekton leadership at Guam 1959. Left to Right: Larry Shumaker; Don Walsh; Dr. Andy Rechnitzer, Program Manager and Chief Scientist; and Jacques Piccard. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh
  • At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh
  • The U.S. Navy’s Trieste Team for Project Nekton at the Island of Guam November 1959. There were just 20 of us, a mix of Navy uniformed and civilian personnel from the U.S. Navy Electronics Laboratory, San Diego CA. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh The U.S. Navy’s Trieste Team for Project Nekton at the Island of Guam November 1959. There were just 20 of us, a mix of Navy uniformed and civilian personnel from the U.S. Navy Electronics Laboratory, San Diego CA. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh
  • Trieste Project Nekton leadership at Guam 1959. Left to Right: Larry Shumaker; Don Walsh; Dr. Andy Rechnitzer, Program Manager and Chief Scientist; and Jacques Piccard. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh Trieste Project Nekton leadership at Guam 1959. Left to Right: Larry Shumaker; Don Walsh; Dr. Andy Rechnitzer, Program Manager and Chief Scientist; and Jacques Piccard. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh

Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Capt. Don Walsh decided to join the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oakland in 1948, where he became an aircrewman in torpedo bombers. Two years later, he entered the U.S. Naval Academy, and in 1956, he enrolled in submarine school. Little did he know that four years later — in 1960 — he’d be the first person (with Jacques Piccard) to travel to the furthest ocean depths onboard the submersible Bathyscaph Trieste (Trieste).

During his tenure as Officer-in-Charge of Trieste, Capt. Walsh was designated USN Deep Submersible Pilot #1. In January 1960, he and Piccard dove in Trieste to the deepest place in the ocean: 35,840 feet. For this achievement, Lieutenant Walsh received a medal from U.S. President Eisenhower at the White House.  

In the years following the Trieste expedition, Commander Walsh served from 1970-1975 on duty in Washington DC as Special Assistant (Submarines) to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research and Development (ASNR&D) and later as Deputy Director of Navy Laboratories. He retired from military life in 1975 with the rank of Captain.

During his tenure as Officer-in-Charge of Trieste, Capt. Don Walsh was designated USN Deep Submersible Pilot #1—something that had never been achieved before in the United States.. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh

  • Don Walsh & Oi

Capt. Walsh has attended the Oceanology International event, in various locales, as a speaker, attendee and consultant. “My first time (attending Oi) was in the early 1970s when the show was held at Brighton,” he said. “Since that time, I have traveled many times to the U.K. show as well as those in the U.S., Singapore and China. For several years I consulted for Spearhead Exhibitions (a previous) owner of the show.”

Capt. Walsh is true subsea industry pioneer, and he holds the Oi event in extremely high regard. “Having been a part of its early evolution, I was convinced that the Oi series were the ‘gold standard’ of ocean-related exhibitions and their associated conferences,” he says. “Today, I believe this is not an assertion or opinion – it is a fact. The real benefit to me has been the serious networking that takes place between the ocean science and technology community members from many nations. There is no second place to the three OI events now being offered, and the value they provide — the whole event is an opportunity-rich environment.”


Capt. Walsh also recalls when the event moved in 2000 from its original Brighton location to the ExCeL exhibition space in London. He enjoyed the environment at the original location, but understood why the show changed locations. “Those of us who attended the show in Brighton really enjoyed the ‘cozy’ environment of that beach city,” he said. “But OI simply outgrew the facilities there. ExCeL is a great venue, but like most huge exhibition/conference venues, it does lack the warmth we found at Brighton.”  

Still actively involved with the industry, the 88-year-old Walsh serves as president of International Maritime, a consulting company he established in 1976. The company, which focuses on Walsh’s specialization of deep ocean engineering, has completed more than 100 projects in 20 countries.
Aside from his own achievements, Capt. Walsh notes the development of full ocean depth manned and unmanned submersibles as one of the most important industry milestones. He also cites the areas within the evolution of Autonomous Unmanned Vehicles (AUV/s) capable of long duration, unattended missions. He says these vessels allow for “oceanographic work not possible with conventional research ships.” 

The last item he notes is the development of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) designed to perform high-precision tasks. “All three of these technology developments have been developed interdependently,” he says. “That is, you will find the ‘DNA’ of the early pioneering vehicles in all those operating today.

A cutaway drawing of the Trieste’s basic layout showing the major components of the U.S. Navy Bathyscaph Trieste. Photo Courtesy Don Walsh.




Related News

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

Forum Energy Technologies won an order to supply subsea equipment for a major cable maintenance project in South East Asia, specifically a Perry XT500 trenching system and Dynacon Launch and Recovery System as well as associated surface power and control installations. Photo courtesy Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Bags Trenching System Contract for Cable Maintenance Project in SE Asia

Forum Energy Technologies won an order to supply subsea equipment for a major cable maintenance project in South East Asia…

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

Image Courtesy De Maas.

Aquaculture: Inside the De Maas’ Offshore Fish Farm

As attention increasingly turns to ocean health and sustainability, an innovative new fish farm solution was deployed earlier…

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell underway during their Arctic deployment off Greenland's western coast. U.S. Coast Guard photos by SN Kate Kilroy

Beyond the Tip of the Iceberg Tech: RDT&E's Annual Arctic Technology Evaluation

The Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) teamed up with Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew this summer to evaluate…

© swillklitch/AdobeStock

MIT Studies Underwater Navigation Powered by Sound

New approach could spark an era of battery-free ocean exploration, with applications ranging from marine conservation to…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories is a Research and Development company located in Cranston, Rhode Island. Our expertise is in electric motors and power systems. We are working in a number of areas that are directly related to sensor systems including high density…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news