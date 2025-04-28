2025 Voluntary Vessel Speed Reduction Season in California Commences May 1st

The 2025 season for the voluntary NOAA and Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies (BWBS) programs will begin on May 1 and conclude on December 31.

BWBS and NOAA strongly recommend that all vessels 300 gross tons or larger reduce speeds to 10 knots or less in the VSR zones, identical for both programs, during this timeframe. Please reference the included map for the expanded Southern California zone in the new Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

The previous 2024 BWBS season was greatly successful with the highest participation and cooperation levels since the inception of the program. PMSA thanks its members for continuing to demonstrate that voluntary VSR programs can be a success.