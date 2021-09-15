Thursday, September 16, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 15, 2021

Vontobel and Candriam back Belize's barrier reef 'superbond' buyback

© John Anderson / Adobe Stock

© John Anderson / Adobe Stock

Belize edged closer on Friday to securing a unique environmentally-friendly debt restructuring after two more of its 'superbond' holders publicly backed a plan that would see the serial defaulter commit to protecting its giant barrier reef.

The government of Belize laid out a groundbreaking proposal last week offering to buy back the $526.5 million bond with help from U.S.-headquartered, non-profit organization The Nature Conservancy.

A key part of the deal is that the government will fund a $23.4 million marine conservation trust that would help protect the world's second-largest barrier reef, damaged in the past by offshore oil drilling and overdevelopment.

The buyback offer needs the approval of 75% of the bond's holders. A group holding roughly 50% of the debt, including GMO, ABRDN and Greylock Capital and an unknown number of unnamed funds, has already given its blessing to the plan. read more And other major holders confirmed to Reuters on Friday that they will back it too.

"It is a good solution," said Carlos de Sousa, a strategist at investment firm Vontobel, which holds roughly 10% of the bond. De Sousa said later that Vontobel's holding was included in the near-50% figure flagged by the bondholder group.

"The recovery value could have been higher but it's OK ... It is also positive from a broader market perspective that sovereigns are finding creative ways to solve these issues."

A spokeswoman for another heavyweight fund, Candriam, which holds 2.2% of the bond according to EMAXX holdings data, confirmed that it too was backing the plan. Unlike Vontobel, it was not part of the bondholder group, she added.

Signs that more funds are in favour of the proposal will be a boost for Belize, whose debt-to-GDP ratio remains above 120% despite five defaults in the last 15 years. The so-called 'superbond', which is not due to mature until 2034, is itself the product of previous restructurings.

The World Wildlife Fund, which has worked with the country, estimates that more than 40% of the population lives and works along its Caribbean coast and depends on its ecosystems for their livelihoods.

Services they provide – like support for commercial fisheries, tourism, and protection from erosion and storm surges – are worth up to $559 million per year. That is equivalent to more than two-fifths of Belize's GDP.

The debt plan is by no means a done deal, however.

M&G Investments, which holds 3.5% of the bond according to the EMAXX data, declined to comment while Austria's Kepler Fonds, which owns around 2%, said it was undecided for now.

Roughly 10% is also effectively held by Venezuela which may not be able to put in its vote as it is under U.S. sanctions and the money would need to go through the U.S. financial system.

Under the proposed deal, eligible holders who tender their bonds will receive 55 cents for every $1 in outstanding principal.

The 45% "haircut", as bankers call it, would seem like a huge loss for creditors but the highest the bonds have traded at in recent years after previous restructurings is around 65 cents on the dollar.


(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Related News

© kariochi / Adobe Stock

IAEA to Send Experts to Review Fukushima Water Release Plan

A plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean will be examined in December…

© Galyna Andrushko / Adobe Stock

A Warm Ocean 'Blob' Is Causing Chile's Megadrought

A blob of warm water in the southern Pacific is fueling a decade-long megadrought in Chile, and climate change is at least partly to blame…

Bedrock on the Beach. Photo courtesy Bedrock

Bedrock Launches Fully Electric Submarine Ocean Exploration & Survey Platform

Bedrock launched its full service offering: autonomous ocean surveys powered by the company’s 100% electric autonomous underwater…

© gawriloff/AdobeStock

NOAA HSRP Public Meet Webinar set for September 1-2, 2021

NOAA Hydrographic Services Review Panel (HSRP) Federal Advisory CommitteeWhen: Sept 1, 2021, 12:45-5:30pm EST; Sept 2, 2021…

Satellite image of fine-scale currents with drifting sea-ice near eastern Greenland. Image Credit NASA

Hidden Behavior of Arctic Ocean Currents Could Alter Climate Change Predictions, Study finds

A new study discovered that the Transpolar Drift, a strong surface current in the Arctic Ocean, is more variable than was previously known.

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Weldtool Technologies Inc.

Weldtool MFG's & distributes hard to find Welding Wire & Filler metals for Marine & Navy applications. Customers include U.S. Navy, Parker Racor, Northrop Grumman & wide range of others. Copper Nickel alloys for research & development. Stainless Steels, Aluminum & Titanium Rods & Wires from .001 to 3/4 bar sizes.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Tarajoq: Inside Greenland’s New Research Vessel

Tech Files: New Products, Systems and Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Financial Accountants, Senior Accountant/Account Manager, Marketing/Sales/Purchase Managers, Cost Controllers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Deck and Engine Subject Matter Specialists

● Martinsburg, WV
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news